Miami Hurricanes defensive back depth takes another hit during win over Duke

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jadais Richard (25) reacts to being carted off the field during the second half of an ACC football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Miami Hurricanes’ already thin secondary is getting thinner.

Cornerback Jadais Richard, a junior who has stepped into a starting role this season, was carted off the field following a fourth-quarter interception in No. 5 Miami’s eventual 53-31 win over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The interception was the first of Richard’s career.

Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal postgame said Richard will be evaluated to “see where it’s at.”

“Prayers up to him and his family,” Cristobal said.

Richard had five tackles and a pass breakup in addition to the interception on Saturday. On the season, he has 27 tackles, three pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

“He’s been getting back into a good flow,” said Hurricanes safety Mishael Powell, who had one of Miami’s three interceptions on Saturday (along with Frederique and Richard). “When J-Rich is on his P’s and Q’s like he has been, he’s lights out. Praying for him and hoping everything’s all right.”

Should Richard miss time, the Hurricanes will be down to six healthy scholarship cornerbacks in Daryl Porter Jr., OJ Frederique Jr., D’Yoni Hill, Robert Stafford, Robby Washington and Ryan Mack.

Damari Brown, who was a starter entering the season, has been sidelined with injury since Miami’s season-opening win against Florida. Cristobal has said Brown should return later this season.

And this came after the Hurricanes were already without two key players on defense in defensive end Elijah Alston and linebacker Raul “Popo” Aguirre.

Alston, who has three-and-a-half tackles for loss and two-and-a-half sacks, has not played in two of Miami’s past three games with an undisclosed injury. The only game he has played in that stretch is Miami’s 52-45 win at Louisville.

Tyler Baron started opposite Rueben Bain Jr. at defensive end.

Aguirre is sitting his second consecutive game. He has 20 tackles on the season and recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Louisville.

Ward a Unitas Award finalist

Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward on Friday was named one of 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given annually to the top quarterback in college football.

The other finalists: Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, Georgia’s Carson Beck, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Penn State’s Drew Allar, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders and Ohio State’s Will Howard.

Local ties

In addition to former Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz leading the team, Duke has three players on its roster with South Florida ties.

The trio: Senior wide receiver Nick Lampert (Ransom Everglades), redshirt freshman cornerback Kimari Robinson (St. Thomas Aquinas) and freshman kicker Cosme Salas (Gulliver Prep).

Notable stats

▪ Powell’s interception was his fourth of the season. That’s a new career high after logging three last season for Washington.

▪ Miami has scored at least 50 points in a school-record five games this season.

▪ The Hurricanes forced a season-high four turnovers.

He said it

“I mean, my parents were the best thing in the world. They were the toughest S.O.B’s I’ve ever been around. And thank God they were. I think football is the greatest sport in the world, and I think there’s no discrimination. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what you look like, the color of your skin, your ethnicity, your language, your hairstyle. If you work your tail off, and if the right opportunity hits you, you get a chance. And I’m grateful for the opportunities that [offensive line] coach [Alex] Mirabal and I have received throughout the years. I know [Duke special teams coordinator Gabe] Infante really well. He was a tremendous friend and ally when I was at Rutgers University in my first Power Five job. I think even more important than that part, I think that we need more people that are good for young people, if that makes sense. So when it comes to coaching and stuff like that, man wherever and however they come, we just need great ones to keep mentoring and leading our young people to be the best they can be.” - Mario Cristobal, on Saturday’s game against Manny Diaz and Duke being one that features two Cuban-American head coaches