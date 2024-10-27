Miami Hurricanes’ defense delivers when needed in dominant performance vs. FSU

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) is sacked by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) and Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) in the second half during an NCAA football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Florida on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

At some point it was likely the University of Miami would have to win a football game without relying on Cam Ward.

Saturday night became that night for the Hurricanes.

Luckily for Miami, its defense was up to the task and put together its best performance of the season.

With the rival Florida State Seminoles limiting Ward to season-lows in passing yards and touchdown passes, the Hurricanes’ defense made one of the nation’s worst offenses look even more inept during a 36-14 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ward, Miami’s talented quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate, did not throw a touchdown pass in a game for the first time this season. He also passed for fewer than 300 yards in a game for the first time this season, finishing with 208.

It didn’t matter.

The Seminoles offense entered the game ranked 132nd among 134 FBS teams in scoring offense and total offense. Florida State had not scored more than 21 points in a game this season and scored fewer than 20 points for the seventh time in eight games.

Miami nearly held FSU to a season-low for points before Brock Glenn threw an inconsequential 5-yard touchdown pass to Malik Benson with 21 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Hurricanes also held the Seminoles to a season-low 115 passing yards.

“The defense was the story of the game,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “They just played their tails off. They were putting pressure on the quarterback. They made it really difficult to run the football. They were getting 11 hats to the ball all the time. They broke free from several just lasso-collar holding calls that we just have got to keep getting better at.”

The Hurricanes entered the game averaging 22.6 points allowed per game, but had allowed an average of 39 points per game over their first three ACC games.

The Seminoles totaled 149 yards over the first three quarters. But 78 of those yards came on its lone touchdown drive in the second quarter. And 42 of those yards were on a run by backup quarterback Luke Kromenhoek when he broke away from a host of defenders on a 4th and 1 play, which led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Caziah Holmes.

In the third quarter with the Hurricanes leading 17-7, Miami’s defense proceeded to stop Florida State on downs on three consecutive drives. The Hurricanes also sacked Kromenhoek twice during that span.

“Offensively, we weren’t good enough. Third downs, we are nowhere near where we need to be. We did have some fourth down conversions, but just for us to not be able to get into a rhythm,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “We had obviously had an important drive there late in the first half. I thought we’d got in a little bit of rhythm there coming into the second half but missed out on some good conversions that we’ve got to have.”

All four of Miami’s tackles for loss came in the second half starting with Simeon Barrow Jr.’s sack. Akeem Mesidor also had a sack and Rueben Bain had half a sack.

“These guys came out and played,” said senior Francisco Mauigoa, who led the Canes with seven tackles. “The front four was getting pressure on the quarterback and the DBs were doing their job. Everybody did their jobs to the best of their abilities and that’s the result you get.”

For Mesidor, who is one of the players still on the team that suffered through Miami’s 55-3 loss to Florida State in 2022, the performance was that much sweeter.

“Finally getting back at them and executing as hard as we can and coming home with the W feels great,” Mesidor said.