Miami hosts San Antonio, looks to break home losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (20-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami takes on San Antonio looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Heat have gone 10-8 at home. Miami is 10-11 against opponents over .500.

The Spurs have gone 7-11 away from home. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 10.8.

The Heat are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.7% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Heat give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is shooting 47.7% and averaging 24.2 points for the Heat.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.1 blocks for the Spurs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 47.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel).

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

