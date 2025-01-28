Miami Heat suspend Jimmy Butler indefinitely after star leaves morning shootaround

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Miami Heat have suspended star Jimmy Butler indefinitely after he left the team’s morning shootaround when he was informed that he would not be in the starting lineup, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive nature of the situation between the two sides.

The suspension will last at least five games, the team said, “due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

The Heat’s next five games take them through the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

This is the third time the Heat have suspended Butler this month. He was suspended on Jan. 3 for seven games for what the team called “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks." The Heat stated during this first suspension that Butler "no longer wants to be part of this team," and that "Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Butler returned Jan. 17 and played in three games and was suspended two games last week for “continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee,” the team said in a statement.

Butler returned to the team ahead of Miami’s home game Monday against the Orlando Magic. At the team’s morning shootaround, Butler learned the team planned to keep the same starting lineup it had used the previous game in which Butler was suspended, meaning Butler would come off the bench.

The tense situation between the Heat and Butler has escalated this season, but it is a problem that has been growing for the past two seasons with Butler and Heat president Pat Riley having limited communication.

Butler helped the Heat reach the Finals in 2020 and 2023. Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists and shooting 54% from the field, 36.1% on 3-pointers and 80.1% on free throws.

The Heat are 22-22 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference – just a ½ game behind sixth-place Detroit.

