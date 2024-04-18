Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler injured in play-in loss to Sixers

The Miami Heat may have suffered more than one loss Wednesday night in their NBA play-in tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Star forward Jimmy Butler injured his right knee early in the 105-104 defeat and may have sustained damage to his MCL, according to a report in The Athletic.

The incident came at the end of the first quarter, when Butler was fouled by the Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr. on a layup attempt. He remained down on the court for an extended period of time before taking his free throws and heading to the bench.

"I fell, he landed and my knee just didn't do well, I guess," Butler said after the game. "I don't know. It's not a good feeling, I can tell you that."

Jimmy Butler grimaces after being fouled in the fourth quarter of the Heat's play-in tournament game against the 76ers on Wednesday night.

Butler eventually returned to the game, but was just 5-for-18 from the field in finishing with 19 points.

Butler said he'll get an MRI on his knee Thursday, which will determine his status for Miami's upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The winner gets the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed and will travel to face the top-seeded Boston Celtics on Sunday.

"We just need to get one and then we'll worry about the next one," Butler said.

Last season, Miami advanced from the play-in tournament all the way to the NBA Finals before eventually losing to the Denver Nuggets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Butler injury: Knee could impact Heat star's status vs. Bulls