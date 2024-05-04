Verstappen takes Sprint Race, pole position for main event at Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI GARDENS — Max Verstappen extended his South Florida dominance Saturday afternoon, winning Formula 1’s 19-lap Sprint Race around the Miami International Autodrome before Sunday’s main event, the Miami Grand Prix (3:55 p.m. EDT, ABC); a race the 26-year old Dutch driver has won the past two years.

The reigning — and three-time — world champion put his No. 1 Oracle Red Bull in pole position for the race and led every lap bettering Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc by 3.371 seconds. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was third.

Even with the success, Verstappen said after Friday's opening practice for the grand prix around the 3.363-mile, 19-turn circuit and then again Saturday after the Sprint Race that he wasn’t happy with his car.

“What happened to the others? My pace was terrible," Verstappen asked his team pulling into pit lane after the checkered flag. “I’ll take it, but … yeah.”

“We could increase the gap a little bit, but it wasn’t entirely perfect," he went on to say in interviews. “So we still have a little bit of work to do. Hopefully, we can improve it a little bit later on for qualifying."

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) leads the start of the F1 Sprint Race at Miami International Autodrome.

Only the top eight drivers earned points in this race — one of six sprint contests on the season. Daniel Ricciardo, who drives for the secondary Red Bull team, finished fourth in his best result of 2024. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, McLaren Racing’s Oscar Piastri, Haas F1’s Nico Hulkenberg, and Ricciardo’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda rounded out that points-paying group.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton initially looked to have claimed that eighth, final points-paying position, but after the race, officials called him for an earlier pit road speeding violation so Tsunoda moved into that crucial spot.

South Florida driver — and the only American in the series — Logan Sargeant, 23, started 19th but finished 10th — the best result of the season for the Williams Racing driver from Lighthouse Point.

“Honestly, it wasn’t the easiest race from a balance perspective so it’s something I need to try and sort out before qualifying this afternoon, but I guess it was a good learning race for tomorrow," Sargeant said. “Hopefully, we can put ourselves in a better place for that.

“It wasn’t too bad, but I think I need to keep looking forward and try to have a good qualifying this afternoon. That’s what matters most.”

The race may have been quick but it was full of action. And that was even before the green lights to go. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was penalized for hitting LeClerc‘s Ferrari on the way to the grid.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was caught up in a multicar incident with Hamilton and the Aston Martin teammates Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll on the first lap. Alonso’s car was repairable. Norris and Stroll had to retire.

Qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins sprint race pole position