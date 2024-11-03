Miami faces Sacramento in non-conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Sacramento face off in non-conference action.

Miami finished 46-36 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Heat averaged 110.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.

Sacramento finished 46-36 overall with a 22-19 record on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 15.5 on free throws and 43.2 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Heat: Duncan Robinson: out (personal), Kevin Love: out (personal).

Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Kevin Huerter: day to day (illness), Orlando Robinson: day to day (mcl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

