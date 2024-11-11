Miami faces Detroit for conference matchup

Miami Heat (4-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2.5; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays Detroit for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Detroit went 14-68 overall and 10-41 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pistons averaged 109.9 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Miami went 46-36 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Heat averaged 110.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Bobi Klintman: out (calf), Ausar Thompson: out (illness).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press