Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: live blog

The Miami Dolphins will kick off the 2024 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pregame Inactives:

Per Barry Jackson:

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is nursing a hamstring injury, will play on Sunday against Jacksonville.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said at 4 a.m. Sunday morning that Ramsey “will attempt to play today” but “either way, he won’t be a full go. But he’s planning to give it a try on a pitch count.”

The Dolphins did not list him among their inactives for the game and he intends to play.

Sunday’s inactives are as followed: Jaylen Wright, Ethan Bonner, Channing Tindall, Mohamed Kamara, Andrew Meyer and Malik Washington.

Tyreek Hill detained:

Per David J. Neal:

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed Sunday morning outside Hard Rock Stadium on his way to the team’s season opening game against Jacksonville.

Video and photos posted to social media showed a Miami-Dade police officer with a knee on Hill’s back as he was detained, then sitting on the ground in handcuffs.

Pregame Dolphins reading:

Fins Fans, the day you've been waiting for is here!

