Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill agree to restructured $90 million deal

The Miami Dolphins' spending spree this offseason continued on Saturday when they signed All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a restructured $90 million deal.

The deal includes no new added years, and the 30-year-old Hill will receive $90 million over the next three seasons, including $65 million in guarantees.

His four-year deal now includes $106.5 million in fully guaranteed money, the most of any receiver in NFL history.

Hill's new deal comes one day after he was voted the league's best player by his peers, the first time a wide receiver has received that honor.

Hill had 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season for Miami, earning his third first-team All-Pro selection in the past four seasons.

In May, the Dolphins signed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension, and earlier this week, the team signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million extension with $167 million guaranteed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins agree to restructured $90 million deal