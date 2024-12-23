Miami Dolphins keep playoff hopes alive; San Francisco 49ers' offseason begins early

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — If the Miami Dolphins hope to reach the playoffs for the third straight season, they might need star receiver Tyreek Hill to practice a little more in the final two weeks.

Hill, the Dolphins’ star receiver, said his veteran rest days during the practice week were the reason why he was unable to come up with three passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that hit his hands.

Luckily for the Dolphins, Hill was able to make at least one big catch to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Tagovailoa threw the 100th passing touchdown of his career to Hill, and the Dolphins kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a 29-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

De’Von Achane scored on a 50-yard touchdown run with 1:36 left, while 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was intercepted by Dolphins defensive back Kader Kohou on the previous drive to also seal the victory.

But Hill took the blame because this game shouldn’t have been close – especially with the 49ers learning before the game they were eliminated from postseason contention.

“I need those valuable reps with Tua. Those vet rest days are starting to show,” Hill said after the win, in which he had just 29 yards on three catches on seven targets. “I completely blame myself for not getting my head around and not seeing the ball.”

Added Tagovailoa: “If [Hill] told you that, then that’s what we need more of. We need reps. Me and him need more reps. That’s what we’ve got to do. That’s the secret sauce to me being able to connect with all these guys.”

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders also made five field goals to help Miami improve to 7-8, just like the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals also did Sunday. All three teams needed wins to keep their seasons alive.

They’ll live to fight another week – a position Miami might not have envisioned when it started this season 2-6 after Tagovailoa missed four games on injured reserve due to a Week 2 concussion.

“It doesn’t change the dynamic for us. We control what we can control,” Dolphins veteran left tackle Terron Armstead said. “We dug ourselves in this hole, and the only thing we can control is beating the Browns. … We got to win.”

Sadly for the 49ers, they were eliminated from postseason contention before kickoff Sunday after the Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 36-33.

The 49ers nearly made it a game when Purdy threw his second touchdown pass to tight Eric Saubert with 12:02 left in the game. But they unraveled down the stretch with a four-and-out, multiple penalties, and Purdy’s interception.

Purdy finished with 313 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown pass was to Deebo Samuel, the star 49ers’ receiver/rusher, scoring just his third touchdown all season.

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers’ coach, said he did not know his team was officially eliminated, but knew his team was trending in that direction after last week’s 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“That did nothing with the game,” Shanahan said. “We kind of had that vibe last week. I know it wasn't official, but we understand numbers. So, we kind of knew that last week.”

San Francisco’s offseason will begin early this season after losing to Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season and playing in three straight NFC title games.

The 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints were officially ousted Sunday as the playoff field narrows with two weeks left in the NFL season.

Tagovailoa was 22-of-34 for 215 yards with the touchdown pass, while Achane led the Dolphins with 121 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving and iced the game with his 11th total touchdown of the season.

“I was proud of this effort and the guys’ effort in general. That gives you a chance to win December football,” third-year Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

Hill has six touchdowns, dealing with knee, foot and wrist injuries in his ninth NFL season. He also caught Patrick Mahomes’ 100th touchdown pass with the Kansas City Chiefs in a 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 8, 2020.

The Dolphins must win on the road at Cleveland and the New York Jets in the final two weeks to reach the playoffs for the third straight season. The franchise owns the NFL’s longest playoff win drought at 24 years.

“We’re just focused on one game at a time right now,” Tagovailoa said. “We got the Niners out of the way, and we’ll focus on the Browns and Christmas.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins vs. 49ers: Miami keeps playoff hopes alive with Week 16 win