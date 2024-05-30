Miami Dolphins agree to $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle totaled 1,014 yards and four scores on 72 catches last season. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI

MIAMI, May 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $84.7M extension with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Thursday. The pact, which runs through 2028, includes $76 million in guarantees.

Waddle, 25, joined the Dolphins as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Waddle logged 251 catches for 3,385 yards and scored 19 touchdowns through his first three seasons. He eclipsed 1,000 yards during each. Waddle totaled a previous-rookie record 104 catches in 2021. He totaled career-highs with 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

The fourth-year playmaker totaled 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four scores over 14 starts last season.

Waddle's agreement follows pacts signed by other top wide receivers from the 2021 NFL Draft class. The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in 2021, to a four-year, $120 million pact earlier this off-season.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (L) logged 251 catches through his first three seasons. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

The Philadelphia Eagles signed DeVonta Smith, the No. 10 pick in 2021, to a three-year, $75 million pact. The Houston Texans also agreed to a three-year, $72.7 million extension with Nico Collins, a third-round pick.

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, the No. 5 pick, is under contract through 2024, but also is expected to receive a lucrative extension.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle joined the Miami Dolphins as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

The agreement between Waddle and the Dolphins also came amid contract negotiations between the team and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The 2023 NFL passing yardage leader is set to play on the $23.1 million fifth-year option of his rookie deal in 2024.

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who were selected alongside Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, received large contract extensions last off-season.

The Dolphins are set to hold their final voluntary organized team activity session Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. They will host mandatory minicamp Tuesday through June 6 at the Baptist Health Training Complex.