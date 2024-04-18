New Mexico State’s Emma Bunch has won five straight tournament this spring

Emma Bunch has played against 463 golfers this spring. She hasn’t lost to a single one.

Bunch, a sophomore at New Mexico State, has been dominant since the calendar turned to 2024. She has played in five tournaments and won all five, including her latest win Wednesday in the Conference USA Championship, winning by a shot over Sam Houston’s Jennifer Herbst at High Meadow Ranch Golf Club in Magnolia, Texas.

No other Division I women’s college golfer has more than four victories this year. Bunch is in a world of her own.

She started the spring with a win at the GCU Invitational, shooting 14 under. The next week, it was her second straight victory at the Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate. No. 3 came at the Ping/ASU Invitational. Then the fourth straight was at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic before her conference crown marked the fifth straight win.

Bunch’s spring wasn’t anything to blink at, either. She finished runner-up in each of her first two starts. Her worst finish was 15th at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. She added another pair of top 10s before the winter break.

To sum it up, Bunch’s record this year is five wins, two runner-up finishes, eight top 5s and nine top 10s. She has lost to only 26 players in 10 starts.

