New Mexico hires Idaho football coach Jason Eck to replace Bronco Mendenhall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico hired Idaho football coach Jason Eck on Saturday to replace Bronco Mendenhall, a day after Eck's Vandals dropped out of the FCS playoffs.

The 47-year-old Eck was 26-13 in three seasons at Idaho, leading the Vandals to playoff appearances each year. Idaho was 10-4 this season, falling 52-19 on Friday night at Big Sky rival Montana State in the FCS quarterfinals.

“I am truly humbled to be selected as the head coach of the New Mexico Lobos,” Eck said. “I know that the university community, students, alumni, Lobo Nation and greater Albuquerque and New Mexico communities are eager for success and I cannot wait to give that to them.”

Mendenhall left for Mountain West rival Utah State a week ago after going 5-7 overall and 3-4 in conference in his lone season at the school.

“I am thrilled to have Jason Eck as our next head football coach,” New Mexico athletic director Fernando Lovo said. “Jason has led Idaho to tremendous success, turning around the program and building upon success year after year, through recruiting, teaching and a strong culture.”

Eck spent six seasons as an assistant at South Dakota State — the last three as offensive coordinator — before taking over at Idaho. The former Wisconsin offensive lineman also has coached at Montana State, Minnesota State, Western Illinois, Hampton, Ball State and Winona State.

