New Mexico football coach Bronco Mendenhall to leave for Utah State job

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- New Mexico football coach Bronco Mendenhall will leave the Lobos to take the same job at Utah State.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Albuquerque Journal about the move Friday. Mendenall is expected to sign a six-year deal with the Aggies after leading the Lobos to a 5-7 record this season.

The Aggies fired former coach Blake Anderson in July after he logged a 23-17 record over three seasons. Interim coach Nate Dreiling led the Aggies to a 4-8 mark in 2024, including a season-ending loss to Colorado State on Friday in Fort Collins, Colo.

Mendenhall started his collegiate coaching career in 2005 at BYU. The Cougars were a Top 10 program under the coach, who logged a 99-43 record and won six bowl games over 11 seasons.

Mendenhall left the Cougars in 2016 to become coach of the Virginia Cavaliers, leading the team to a 36-38 mark over six seasons. He stepped down in 2021.

The Lobos hired Mendenhall in 2023, giving him a five-year contract. They started their first season under Mendenhall with four-consecutive losses, won their next three games and finished with three losses over the final five games.

The Aggies beat Robert Morris in their first game this season. They then lost their next six games. They went 3-2 over their final five games under Dreiling.