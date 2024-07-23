Mets visit the Yankees to begin 2-game series

New York Mets (51-48, third in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (60-42, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (4-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (10-5, 3.17 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -159, Mets +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the New York Mets to begin a two-game series.

New York has a 60-42 record overall and a 27-21 record at home. The Yankees rank second in the majors with 146 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

New York is 51-48 overall and 25-22 on the road. The Mets have a 24-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has a .311 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 19 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs. Aaron Judge is 11-for-33 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 19 home runs while slugging .464. Jeff McNeil is 9-for-32 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press