Mets surrender 8 unanswered runs as Astros comeback to even series

NEW YORK — The New York Mets were only a few outs away from moving into a playoff spot.

With the St. Louis Cardinals losing to the Cincinnati Reds, the Mets needed a win to take possession of the third NL wild-card spot. They went up by as many as five runs early on against the Houston Astros on Saturday at Citi Field, but the pitching couldn’t hold the lead. The Astros scored three runs against left-hander Jake Diekman and right-hander Reed Garrett (7-3) in the eighth to come back and defeat the Mets 9-6.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Mets, who moved back to .500 with a 40-40 record. Houston also moved to .500 (41-41).

The Mets went up 5-1 on the Astros in the bottom of the second, taking five runs off left-hander Framber Valdez. Mark Vientos crushed his 10th homer of the season in the third to give the Amazins a five-run lead. Valdez was so frustrated with the Mets, he tossed his glove to the ground and his infielders were trying to calm him down.

Valdez was charged with six earned runs on 10 hits, walking three and striking out five over 4 2/3 innings. With Houston’s pitching depth so depleted by injuries at the moment, the Astros are planning on using their bullpen to cover all nine innings of Sunday’s game. They used three after Valdez, which doesn’t put them in great position for the series finale.

However, the Mets’ bullpen isn’t in great shape either after Megill lasted only 5 1/3 innings. He entered the fourth with a large lead, but by the time it ended the Astros were down only two.

Megill gave up four earned runs on five hits, including a home run to Jake Meyers, walking three and striking out six. Right-hander Ty Adcock pitched 1 2/3 innings before left-hander Jake Diekman took over in the top of the eighth. Diekman walked the first two hitters before getting two outs and handing the ball over to right-hander Reed Garrett.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Garrett threw one wild to Jose Altuve. Meyers scored safely to cut the lead to 6-5. Garrett then battled with Alex Bregman, working the count full. Bregman appeared to strike out, but he fouled one off catcher Francisco Alvarez instead and the at-bat continued.

His line-drive to right-center field scored two and the Mets fell behind, 7-6.

Left-hander Danny Young retired Yordan Alvarez for the third out, but allowed two more runs in the ninth.

With closer Edwin Diaz suspended, the Mets are already playing with a shorthanded bullpen. They lost two high-leverage relievers to elbow injuries for the season, left-hander Brooks Raley and right-hander Drew Smith, who received a devastating diagnosis that he would need a second UCL surgery earlier this week. Adam Ottavino, Dedniel Nuñez and Adrian Houser were unavailable after having pitched so much the last two nights.

With the way the Mets have been hitting, the pitchers have enjoyed tremendous run support with more than enough room to breathe. But Megill didn’t give the Mets a wide margin for error and the bullpen looks shaky without Diaz.

Fortifying the pitching staff will be key in the Mets getting into a playoff spot and staying there.

____