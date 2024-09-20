Mets score double-digit runs in 3 straight games for first time in 63-season history

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets scored double-digit runs in three straight games for the first time in their 63-season history when they scored a tenth run in their 10-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

Coming off 10-1 and 10-0 routs of Washington, the Mets got home runs from Mark Vientos, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Alvarez off Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker.

Luisangel Acuña, a brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr., drove in the 10th run with an RBI triple in the seventh off José Alvarado.

New York began the day with a two-game lead over Atlanta for the NL’s final wild-card position.

The Associated Press