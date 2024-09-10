Mets rally to beat Blue Jays 3-2 for 10th win in 11 games

TORONTO (AP) — Tyrone Taylor scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning before fellow pinch-runner Eddy Alvarez dashed home on a passed ball as the New York Mets rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Monday night for their 10th victory in 11 games.

The surging Mets got six shutout innings of one-hit ball from fill-in starter Tylor Megill, who retired his last 16 batters and matched a season high with nine strikeouts.

New York bounced back after its nine-game winning streak was snapped Sunday by Cincinnati, moving a game ahead of Atlanta for the final National League wild card. The rival Braves lost 1-0 at home to the Reds in the makeup of a July rainout.

With the Mets trailing 2-1 to begin the eighth against reliever Tommy Nance (0-1), pinch-hitter Jesse Winker drew a walk and was replaced by Taylor.

Francisco Alvarez singled and Francisco Lindor walked to load the bases before Eddy Alvarez ran for Francisco Alvarez.

Taylor scored when Nance bounced a pitch to Mark Vientos, and a second run came home on catcher Brian Serven’s passed ball.

Eddy Alvarez was just acquired from Boston for cash in a minor league trade Sunday and selected to the major league roster Monday.

Ryne Stanek (7-3) struck out the side in the eighth and Edwin Díaz finished for his 17th save in 23 chances, getting Leo Jiménez to fly out to the warning track and stranding a runner at first.

Megill started in place of right-hander Paul Blackburn, who had been expected to come off the injured list and face the Blue Jays. Instead, Blackburn will miss the series because of lower back pain, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

After sandwiching walks around Spencer Horwitz’s double in the first inning, Megill escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting Alejandro Kirk to ground out.

That was the first in a streak of 16 consecutive outs for Megill, who didn’t allow another baserunner.

Toronto erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring twice against two Mets relievers in the seventh.

Left-hander Danny Young exited after hitting Davis Schneider with a pitch and giving up a single to Kirk. Jose Buttó yielded a single, plunked Jiménez with a bases-loaded pitch and allowed a sacrifice fly to Nathan Lukes.

Buttó escaped by striking out George Springer looking at a 3-2 pitch.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead on J.D. Martinez’s RBI single against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (right calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, manager John Schneider said. Bichette has been out since July 19.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.30 ERA) is scheduled to start against his former team Tuesday night. LHP David Peterson (9-1, 2.75) goes for the Mets.

Ian Harrison, The Associated Press