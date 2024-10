Mets name Kodai Senga their Game 1 starter against the Phillies in the NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kodai Senga, who has thrown just 5 1/3 major league innings all year, is the surprise Game 1 starter for the New York Mets when they open the NL Division Series on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Senga joined the Mets ahead of the 2023 season on a $75 million, five-year contract and became an All-Star in his first season. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

The 31-year-old Japanese pitcher made just one start this season as he dealt with injuries that included tightness in his right triceps. The team’s projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga also was sidelined by a strained left calf.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday ahead of a Game 1 workout at Citizens Bank Park that Senga is “ready to go” but declined to say how many pitches his starter could throw.

“We always had hopes,” Mendoza said. “But it's been the whole year. What made us feel comfortable with this decision was he was the one that wanted the baseball.”

Pete Alonso used a dose of pumpkin power to hit a three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning Thursday to put the Mets up for good in a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the decisive third game of their Wild Card Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press