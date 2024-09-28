Mets manager Carlos Mendoza ejected from pivotal game against Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected from Friday night's critical game against the Milwaukee Brewers after arguing a called third strike on Francisco Alvarez.

New York trailed 5-2 in the fourth inning but was threatening with two outs after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch and J.D. Martinez walked. That brought up Alvarez, who fouled off four straight pitches before getting called out on strikes. The full-count pitch he took from Frankie Montas appeared to be a tad low.

Alvarez was on his way to first base when plate umpire Ramon De Jesus called him out. Alvarez hopped up and down in protest, and Mendoza came out of the dugout to argue as well, resulting in his ejection.

It came just a few minutes after the Atlanta Braves completed a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. That result moved the Braves within a half-game of the Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks in the race for the NL’s final two wild-card playoff spots.

The Associated Press