Mets explode for 3 homers, 14 hits as they complete 3-game sweep of Padres

The New York Mets are rolling.

Sunday’s 11-6 victory over the San Diego Padres put the cherry on top of what was a fantastic weekend for the Amazins securing a three-game sweep. With the Mets trailing 1-0 after a rough first inning for Tylor Megill, Francisco Lindor got the party started launching a solo homer to right field to tie the game.

For Lindor, it was his 12th homer of the year as he has shaken off an abysmal start to this season and his numbers are starting to take shape. The shortstop is slashing .231/.305/.420 in 70 games.

They did not stop there in setting the tone for the afternoon as Pete Alonso clobbered his 15th homer of the season — a three-run shot — to give the Mets a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first. There was plenty more to come from the Mets’ bats.

Harrison Bader doubled in Luis Torrens in the bottom of the fourth and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Lindor. J.D. Martinez continued his torrid stretch by lining an RBI double off the right-field wall to make it 7-1 Mets and knock Padres starter Dylan Cease out of the game.

Megill gave Carlos Mendoza‘s squad exactly what they were looking for with five strong innings. The right-hander allowed just two runs on five hits while striking out five. The 28-year-old season ERA sits at 3.52 in six starts this season.

Adrian Houser relieved Megill and threw two effective frames before handing the ball off to Jake Diekman which ignited a frightening eighth inning. The southpaw allowed two runs on three hits and two walks as the Padres cut the lead to 7-4 as he left the game with runners on first and third and one out.

Drew Smith came on to face Ha-Seong Kim who doubled in Donovan Solano to make it a two-run game with runners on second and third with still one out. Luis Campusano lined a sacrifice fly to center field to make it a 7-6 game with Luis Arraez at the plate and the tying run on second.

Arraez lined a single to right, however, a strong throw from Starling Marte kept Kim from scoring to keep the Mets’ lead intact. Smith got Fernando Tatis Jr. swinging the next at-bat to keep the Mets in front entering the bottom of the eighth.

Torrens launched a solo homer in the eighth to get one of the runs back and ignite another multi-run inning for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo grounded an RBI single up the middle before Alonso pulled a two-RBI single down the left field line to make it 11-6, topping off a 14-hit afternoon to complete the sweep.

With their win on Sunday, the Mets have won five in a row and nine out of their last 11 games. The Mets will take their hot streak down to the Lone Star State as they are set to take on the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers beginning Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET. David Peterson is set to take the ball against Jon Gray for Bruce Bochy‘s club.

