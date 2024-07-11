Mets break through in 6th inning to top Nationals and secure series victory

NEW YORK — A pitchers’ duel appeared to be brewing Wednesday night at Citi Field.

However, the New York Mets put a halt to it by breaking through in the sixth inning in a 6-2 series-clinching victory over the Washington Nationals.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Nationals southpaw Patrick Corbin was cruising and was heading towards one of his best starts of the season. J.D. Martinez got the rally started with a leadoff single, followed by Pete Alonso lining another single to right before Mark Vientos delivered the final blow with an RBI double off the right-center field wall that knocked Corbin out of the game.

The 34-year-old’s final line was five-plus innings, eight hits, four runs and five strikeouts. Once Dave Martinez called on reliever Derek Law to replace Corbin, the Mets never looked back.

Jose Iglesias grounded a two-RBI single up the middle and later scored on a throwing error by second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. to cap off the four-run inning, taking a 5-2 lead.

The Amazins’ bats came to play — although it took some time to break through — totaling 12 hits on the night. The offense gave Luis Severino plenty to work with. The right-hander put together another strong performance, tossing 6 1/3 innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking three.

Severino’s ERA sits at 3.78 on the season.

Amidst a rough stretch (10.17 ERA in July entering the night) the Mets’ bullpen got the job done on Wednesday. Jake Diekman relieved Severino and struck out the only two batters he faced. Danny Young got the first two outs in the eighth and Jose Butto was called on to finish the frame getting Lance Thomas looking.

Tyrone Taylor added an insurance run with an RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth before Butto got the final three outs in the ninth to secure the 6-2 victory.

Carlos Mendoza will turn to southpaw David Peterson on Thursday afternoon to complete the sweep. The 28-year-old is coming off of a 4 1/3 inning, two-run and five strikeout performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 6. The Nationals will send young left-hander Mackenzie Gore (3.78 ERA) out to the mound to try and salvage the series.

