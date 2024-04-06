Messi, Suarez, Alba, Busquets on bench for Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids home game

Lionel Messi returned to the active roster for Inter Miami Saturday night after missing four games in a row, but he was on the bench for the start of the home game against Colorado Rapids, along with his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Coach Tata Martino benched most of his regular starting lineup for the league game, which is sandwiched between the two legs of the Champions Cup quarterfinal series against Mexican club Monterrey. Miami lost the first game 2-1 on Wednesday and the teams meet again Wednesday in Monterrey.

Messi has not played since March 13 due to a hamstring strain. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner missed three league games, two Argentina national team friendlies and the first leg of Monterrey Champions Cup series.

Messi scored three goals in three matches to start the regular season and has five goals including Champions Cup. Suarez has seven goals overall, five assists, and five MLS goals, including Miami’s only goal in a 1-1 tie with New York City FC last week. Suarez on Friday was named MLS Player of the Month for February/March.

Colorado coach Chris Armas said he is planning for all scenarios against a Miami team that has had radically different lineups. On Saturday, the Miami starters were: Drake Callender, Tomas Aviles, Ryan Sailor, Noah Allen, Franco Negri, Julian Gressel, David Ruiz, Lawson Sunderland, Leo Campana, Shanyder Borgelin, and Leo Afonso.

Miami was missing Robert Taylor, who strained a hamstring and is expected to miss 10 days.

“Not sure exactly how they line up; we know they’ve done different things,” Armas said. “Three in the back, four in the back, with Messi, without Messi, but regardless they’re a really good team and an even better team at home.”

Messi returned to the roster amid a controversy involving the Argentine star and Mexican club Monterrey, Miami’s quarterfinal opponent in the Champions Cup.

Monterrey filed a formal complaint with CONCACAF against Inter Miami on Thursday regarding a heated verbal exchange between Messi and Monterrey coach Fernando “Tano” Ortiz in a Chase Stadium hallway after Inter Miami’s 2-1 loss on Wednesday night.

The complaint also mentions Suarez and Alba, who supported Messi in the dispute, according to Mexican media reports and reports by tournament rights-holders TUDN and Fox Sports journalist Fernando Schwartz.

Monterrey is seeking sanctions against the team and the players involved and would like a resolution before the second and decisive leg of the two-game series April 10 in Monterrey.

The clash was apparently fueled by an Ortiz interview in the days leading to Wednesday’s suggesting that the officiating could be biased in favor of Inter Miami because Messi is on the team and he drives business.

“Everything that surrounds Messi can lead to sporting and non-sporting decisions”, the Monterrey coach said.

Asked if he thought his club would be at a disadvantage, he said: “Obviously, I don’t know if it would harm us, but we all know sports is business and the business is not about us. In terms of things on the field we are going to do what we must do to win. Afterwards, I can’t handle other things.”

As it turned out, Inter Miami had a player ejected with a red card and had six players issued yellow cards while Monterrey had three players get yellow cards.

According to TUDN and the Fox Sports report, Messi, Suarez, Alba and Inter Miami coach Tata Martino approached referee Walter Lopez after the game to question some calls, particularly the second yellow card and expulsion of Miami midfielder David Ruiz. Both Monterrey goals were scored with Miami down a man.

After protesting to the referee, Messi, Suarez and Alba found themselves in close quarters with Ortiz, and an argument erupted.