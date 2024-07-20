Lionel Messi honored at Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire game, Luis Suarez in starting lineup

Lionel Messi is out indefinitely with an ankle injury, but fans who showed up at Chase Stadium for the Inter Miami game against the Chicago Fire Saturday night got to see him on the field during a pre-game ceremony to celebrate his record 45 titles and Argentina’s Copa America victory.

Messi, wearing a protective boot on his right foot, limped out to midfield and joined team owner Jorge Mas on a circle that read “Lionel Messi 45 Titles” as a highlight video was shown on the scoreboard celebrating Messi’s storied career and Argentina’s run to the 2024 Copa America title.

“Tonight we are celebrating the greatness of Lionel Messi, who has won more titles than anybody in the history of futbol,” Mas said. “And I’m sure the 45 titles will not stay at 45. Lionel Messi is the greatest player, our captain, and the greatest ambassador for Inter Miami.”

Messi injured a ligament in his right ankle during the Copa America final last Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium and watched from a suite on Wednesday as Inter Miami beat Toronto 3-1.

Coach Tata Martino said Messi will be evaluated week by week as he recuperates and the club will not take any risks or rush him back.

Heading into the game against the Fire on Saturday, Inter Miami was 5-1 in its past six games without Messi.

Despite the absence of Messi and Luis Suarez, who combined for 24 goals, the team sits atop the MLS standings with 10 games to go. Miami has 50 points, two more than second-place Cincinnati and seven more than third-place Columbus Crew, the defending league champion. Fifty points was enough to clinch a playoff spot last season.

Suarez returned to the starting lineup Saturday after playing sparingly against Toronto on Wednesday night in his first game back from Copa America. The rest of the Miami starting XI are: Drake Callender, Tomas Aviles, Jordi Alba, Fede Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Matias Rojas, Julian Gressel, Marcelo Weigandt, Robert Taylor and Yannick Bright.

Leo Campana was on the bench, along with CJ Dos Santos, Ryan Sailor, Ian Fray, Noah Allen, Franco Negri, David Ruiz, Lawson Sunderland, and Leo Afonso.

Midfielders Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gomez missed the game as they are in France preparing for the Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26.

Gomez, who is representing Paraguay, confirmed after the win against Toronto Wednesday that his representatives are in talks with English club Brighton about a potential move. He said his intention coming to Inter Miami was to use it as a springboard to Europe.

“Diego’s a great player, and when you have a great player, he’s going to get offers,” Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales said on Friday, when asked if the team would lose Gomez. “We know how capable Diego is and how important he is for us, but right now it’s just rumors. I hope we can keep him a little longer.”

Gomez reportedly will sign with Brighton but not join the English club until the Inter Miami season ends.

The Chicago Fire starters Saturday were: Chris Brady, Arnaud Souquet, Rafael Czichos, Wyatt Omsberg, Allan Arigoni, Maren Haile-Selassie, Brian Gutierrez, Fabian Herbers, Kellyn Acosta, Gaston Gimenez, and Hugo Cuypers.

Notes: U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic and Miami Heat player Tyler Herro were among the familiar faces expected in the Chase Stadium crowd for the Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire game...Inter Miami players debuted the club’s third uniform, a retro aqua kit with orange trim that had Miami Vice and Miami Dolphins vibes.