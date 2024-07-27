Messi, Callender out for Inter Miami Leagues Cup opener vs. Puebla, Martinez makes debut

A year after his storybook Inter Miami debut in the inaugural Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi was unable to play Saturday night as his teammates began defense of the trophy in their 2024 tournament opener against Mexican team Puebla.

Messi, who injured an ankle ligament while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final two weeks ago, remained in a protective walking boot as of Friday and was expected to watch the match from a Chase Stadium suite. He had already missed 13 of Miami’s 25 league games this season.

Messi’s former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez were all in the Miami starting lineup on Saturday night. Suarez missed the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night due to knee inflammation.

Paraguayan center back David Martinez, who joined the team on loan this week from Argentine club River Plate, made his Inter Miami debut. He was signed to replace injured Nico Freire, who is out for the season after knee surgery in May, and the need for a center back increased on Saturday with the absence of starters Sergiy Kryvtsov and Tomas Aviles.

Kryvtsov missed the game with a knee injury. He is expected back next week. Aviles missed the game with a minor head injury.

Starting goalkeeper Drake Callender was given a rest and CJ Dos Santos got the start.

The rest of the Miami Starting XI: Matias Rojas, Julian Gressel, Yannick Bright, Fede Redondo, Marcelo Weigandt, and Robert Taylor, who signed a two-year contract extension on Friday.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino would not speculate about Messi’s potential return date. He said: “Leo has been exclusively working indoors with the kinesiologist, he’ll have some more days in the boot, and then we will see the timetable as to when he can return to training on the field. But his ankle is looking better every day. As for his mood, you can imagine how he feels knowing he can’t play. The days pass and each day he is more eager to play, but you have to respect time and he has to heal properly.”

Martino said he hoped to have his full roster back by the end of August, which would coincide with the resumption of the MLS schedule after a month-long break for Leagues Cup. Miami is in first place in the MLS standings with nine games remaining.

In other news, both Inter Miami players participating in the Olympics got playing time on Saturday.

Key Biscayne native Benja Cremaschi, at 19 the youngest player on Team USA, made his debut coming on as a 69th-minute substitute in a 4-1 victory over New Zealand. Cremaschi is the sixth-youngest to take the field for the United States since the Under-23 rule was introduced in 1992.

Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez provided two assists in a 4-2 win over Israel that was decided in the final minutes. A Gomez cross led to Fabian Balbueno’s go-ahead goal three minutes into stoppage time to give Paraguay a 3-2 lead. A headed Gomez pass led to Julio Enciso’s goal in the 69th minute.