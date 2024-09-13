Messi’s back! Inter Miami captain expected to play vs. Philadelphia after injury layoff

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino on Friday delivered the news fans have been desperate to hear: Lionel Messi is available for the home game Saturday against the Philadelphia Union.

Messi, the Argentine team captain, has missed eight games over the past two months after injuring his right ankle while playing in the Copa America final on July 14.

“Yes, he is fine,” Martino said before training Friday. “He trained (Thursday), he is in the plans for the game (Saturday). After training we will figure out the strategy for him, but he is available.”

Asked what it will mean for the team to get Messi back, Martino smiled and replied: “To get back the best player in the world to our team, which was already on a good run, so we are all very happy with this situation.”

Inter Miami, which has clinched a playoff spot, returns to action on Saturday after the two-week FIFA international break and leads the Supporters Shield race with seven games to go in the regular season. Miami has 59 points, seven points ahead of second-place Los Angeles Galaxy (52). Cincinnati is in third place with 51 points, the Columbus Crew is fourth with 49 and Los Angeles FC is fifth with 48.

Philadelphia is in 11th place with 30 points in the Eastern Conference, battling to get above the playoff line.

Union coach Jim Curtin said of the matchup: “We play the best team in MLS this weekend, in their building with the possibility of Messi maybe coming back. We have to prepare for that, prepare for their best group. It will take a perfect performance on the road to bring back points to Philly.”

Curtin praised the 37-year-old Messi for his longevity and competitive spirit.

“A player like Messi has done it all, has accomplished everything there possibly is to do in our game. But the ultimate sign of a professional is he still wants to do more,” Curtin said. “So that is a burden that not many are willing to take. And that’s probably the best compliment I can give Leo Messi, is that he still does it every day, and he wants to win everything that he does, and he does it in a pretty impressive professional manner as well.”

Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor concurred, saying that Messi’s presence alone in training the past few weeks has fueled the team with confidence.

“We’re already confident, but he gives us even more confidence now that he’s back training and hopefully he’s ready to play soon,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he does not anticipate there being much of an adjustment period with Messi’s return to the lineup.

“Of course, two months is a long time, for anyone, but he’s the best player there is,” Taylor said. “So, I don’t think we’ll see much of a different Messi than we’ve seen before.”

In other team news, Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender became a father on Thursday, but is expected to play Saturday.

The return of Messi will electrify the Chase Stadium crowd, and Curtin said his team will have to be ready.

“I think you also have to recognize Miami is the best team, not only in our league this year, but maybe ever so we still want to go down there and be brave. We want to try and get points. Miami is an incredibly well coached team. Tata does an amazing job. They’re organized. But like every team in our league, they’re going to give up some chances too. You know, we have to be clinical and ruthless in our finishing.”

Three Union players got banged up during the FIFA break. Goalkeeper Andre Blake picked up a groin injury while playing for Jamaica, Tai Baribo hurt his hamstring while with Israel and Danley Jean Jacques injured his ankle while with Haiti.

Curtin said Blake is day-to-day and did not rule out Baribo or Jean Jacques.

As of Friday morning, the cheapest tickets for the 7:30 p.m. game Saturday started at $60 on TicketMaster and the cheapest seats were selling on secondary outlets in the $30 to $40 range. But expect prices to rise now that Messi is in the plans.