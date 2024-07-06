Messi, Argentina to face Canada again: What to know about Copa America semifinal

Two thrilling penalty shootouts, and one Copa América semifinal is already set. And it’s a rematch of the tournament opener.

Canada outlasted Venezuela 1-1 (4-3 after a penalty shootout) on Friday night in their quarterfinal matchup, one night after Lionel Messi missed his penalty shot, but Argentina advanced.

Argentina and Canada will play in a Copa América semifinal on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The other semifinal will be decided after Colombia faces Panama and Uruguay plays Brazil on Saturday.

Argentina is the reigning Copa América 2021 and World Cup 2022 champions, and the No. 1 team in the world vying to continue their soccer dynasty in international play. Meanwhile, Canada entered their first Copa América tournament as the No. 48 ranked team by FIFA and have reached the final four.

Both teams played in their first group-stage match on June 20 in Atlanta, with Argentina edging out a competitive 2-0 win over Canada.

Canada defender Alistair Johnston (2) and Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico (3) battle for the ball during their Copa America game in Atlanta on June 20, 2024.

When is Argentina vs. Canada Copa America semifinal?

Messi returns to action on Tuesday when Argentina faces Canada in the Copa América semifinals.

What time is Argentina vs. Canada Copa America match?

The Argentina and Canada match begins Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (9 p.m. ART in Argentina).

How to watch Messi, Argentina vs. Canada on TV and live stream?

The Argentina vs. Canada match on Tuesday will be broadcast by Fox Sports 1 (FS1) in English and on Univision/TUDN in Spanish.

FOX Sports will provide live streams for Copa América matches. Matches also can be streamed on Fubo. Vix will provide a streaming option for Spanish-language broadcasts.

Messi misses penalty shot vs. Ecuador

Messi was the only Argentine player to miss his penalty shot during the game-deciding shootout against Ecuador on Thursday.

Messi’s chip shot hit the crossbar, and rested on top of the net on Argentina’s first shot. But Argentina’s other penalty shooters and goalie Dibu Martinez pulled through to advance.

MESSI MISSES THE PENALTY 😱



🇦🇷: ❌

🇪🇨: pic.twitter.com/KYzkyywBQu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

Relive Argentina and Canada penalty shootout wins

Argentina beat Ecuador 4-2 during their penalty shootout.

Every penalty from the Argentina-Ecuador shootout ✅



Relive every moment ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LuruLOulb9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

Canada outlasted Venezuela 4-3 in penalty kicks.

Canada made history after advancing in penalties 🇨🇦👏



Watch all TWELVE penalty kicks from the Canada-Venezuela shootout ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6RF5pzd3Vt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2024

Messi remains scoreless during Copa America

Messi has played in three of four matches and has failed to score during this Copa América.

Although Messi has one assist, he has orchestrated at least three of Argentina’s five goals (both against Canada and one against Ecuador) during the tournament.

Lautaro Martinez has scored four of Argentina’s five goals during Copa América.

How did Argentina and Canada get here?

Argentina beat Canada 2-0, Chile 1-0 and Peru 2-0 in the group stage and beat Ecuador 1-1 (4-2 penalty kicks) in the quarterfinal.

Canada rebounded with a 1-0 win over Peru, and played to a scoreless draw against Chile to finish second in Group A behind Argentina.

Which teams will play in other Copa America semifinal?

The second semifinal match will be decided Saturday with the final two quarterfinal matches:

Colombia and Panama will play at 6 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Uruguay and Brazil meet at 9 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The winners will play on July 10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

When is the Copa America final?

The Copa América final will be July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, while the third-place match is July 13 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Argentina, Messi vs. Canada in Copa America semifinal: How to watch