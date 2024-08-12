Merrill Kelly strong in return to mound, D-backs stay hot with 12-5 win over the Phillies

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched five solid innings in his return from a shoulder injury, Jake McCarthy had three hits and four RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks stayed hot with a 12-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The D-backs won their eighth straight series, taking three of four from the Phillies. Since July 1, Arizona has a 25-10 record.

“I had some fun,” Kelly said. “Obviously, feels good to be back with the boys and be part of the good baseball they're playing.”

Philadelphia has lost three straight and 10 of 14. The Phillies surrendered 23 runs over the past two games.

McCarthy broke open the game in the fifth with a two-out, bases-clearing triple down the right-field line that scored three runs and made it 8-2. The outfielder is one of the hottest hitters in the big leagues with a .403 average (25 of 62) over the past three weeks.

Rookie catcher Adrian Del Castillo added three hits and two RBIs. The 25-year-old is 7 of 12 at the plate in his first three big league games, including a walk-off homer on Friday.

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer in the seventh to make it 12-5. It was his 11th home run of the season. Kevin Newman added three hits, adding to the team's 18-hit barrage.

Newman said the hitting has been contagious up and down the lineup.

“When your guys are getting hits and finding barrels, it just somehow seems to put you in a better mindset,” Newman said. "It's definitely a real thing.”

Kelly (3-0) was back on the mound after missing nearly four months with a right shoulder strain. The veteran was a key part of the Diamondbacks' run to the World Series in 2023, with a 12-8 record and 3.29 ERA.

He navigated five innings in 85 pitches and the last four frames were scoreless. The 35-year-old gave up two runs on three hits and two walks, striking out two.

“It looked like vintage Merrill,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “Mixing pitches, following a gameplan and getting us back into the dugout to score some runs.”

The Phillies jumped up 2-0 in the first on Alec Bohm's two-run double into the right-center gap that scored Trea Turner and Bryce Harper. The D-backs sliced that advantage in half in the bottom of the first on Randal Grichuk's RBI single.

Arizona gained control with a four-run third inning. Eugenio Suárez tied the game with an RBI double and the D-backs pushed ahead for a 4-2 lead on rookie Del Castillo's two-run single down the right-field line. Del Castillo scored on a wild pitch, making it 5-2.

Nick Castellanos had two hits for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh and Cal Stevenson added RBI singles.

Philadelphia finished 4-6 on the long road trip.

“Not our best,” Harper said. “We're not playing the way we need to be playing right now. Just got to get home and flush this.”

Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (8-8) gave five runs on 12 hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

D-backs OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. left the game after the third inning with left hamstring tightness. He was 2-for-2 at the plate and made a impressive jumping catch at the wall in left field before Carroll took his place. Lovullo said Gurriel shouldn't need any tests and is considered day-to-day.

MAKING MOVES

Phillies: Claimed RHP Kyle Tyler off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. RHP Nick Nelson was designated for assignment.

Diamondbacks: Optioned RHP Scott McGough to Triple-A Reno. RHP Humberto Castellanos was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Off on Monday. RHP Taijuan Walker (3-3, 5.60 ERA) is expected to start on Tuesday at home against Miami.

Diamondbacks: Arizona stays at home and sends RHP Brandon Pfaadt (6-6, 3.92) to the mound on Monday. Colorado counters with RHP Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56).

