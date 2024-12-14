Mercer visits Pittman and Tulane

Mercer Bears (4-7) at Tulane Green Wave (4-4)

New Orleans; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Mercer after Sherese Pittman scored 22 points in Tulane's 67-61 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Green Wave have gone 3-1 at home. Tulane is third in the AAC scoring 71.9 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Bears are 1-4 in road games. Mercer ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 19.0% from 3-point range.

Tulane's average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Mercer allows. Mercer averages 52.9 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 67.6 Tulane allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Keenan is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals.

Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 6.8 points for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press