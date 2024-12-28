Merab Dvalishvili annoyed by Umar Nurmagomedov's 'easy' UFC title shot: 'He don't earn it like the rest of us'

Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Sean O’Malley of the United States (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Merab Dvalishvili insists his upcoming title challenger is not worthy of the opportunity he's getting at his UFC bantamweight title.

Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is quite annoyed at the fact that Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) will be challenging him in the co-main event of UFC 311 on Jan. 18 in Inglewood, Calif. (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), and not any other top contender in the division.

Dvalishvili, who had to go on a 10-fight winning streak to get his shot at the belt, doesn't think Nurmagomedov has done enough to merit the opportunity, and furthermore, isn't liking Nurmagomedov's attitude towards the situation.

"Umar is a good fighter. It's a big challenge, but he don't earn it like the rest of us," Dvalishvili told ESPN. "We all know we work hard to get here, I don't get anything easy, but somehow gets easy. He just complains all the time that nobody wants to fight him, but there are so many good fighters. There's (Mario) Bautista, there are other fighters that are killers.

"But yeah, he fought only (Cory) Sandhagen (with) no wrestling, and he's using that excuse that he beat the No. 2 guy, and now he's here. It's a big challenge, but the only thing I hate is that he don't earn it how UFC fighters should earn it, and he's just cocky. He should be humble at least, and he just disrespects me and lying, and that's not what real men should do. That's it."

Despite not thinking Nurmagomedov is worthy of the title shot, Dvalishvili does recognize that the Dagestan fighter is a skilled foe, which is why he's taking the challenge very seriously.

"The fight will be really tough and this is a big, big challenge for me because it's a new face and yeah, he's a good fighter," Dvalishvili said. "He's good at kicking, striking, wrestling, and it's a new challenge."

More UFC!

Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC London fight

Video: The great Ilia Topuria vs. Alex Pereira Male Fighter of the Year debate

Deiveson Figueiredo thinks Merab Dvalishvili's confusing style key vs. Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 311.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Merab Dvalishvili annoyed by Umar Nurmagomedov's 'easy' UFC title shot: 'He don't earn it like the rest of us'