Men's T20 World Cup schedule, fixtures, times & results
The ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup takes place between 2-29 June in the United States and the West Indies. Here's the full schedule:
T20 World Cup: Tables, top run-scorers and top wicket-takers
Group stage
Group A: Canada, *India (A1), Ireland, *Pakistan (A2), USA
Group B: *Australia (B2), *England (B1), Namibia, Oman, Scotland
Group C: Afghanistan, *New Zealand (C1), Papua New Guinea, Uganda, *West Indies (C2)
Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, *South Africa (D1), *Sri Lanka (D2)
*seeded teams, who will retain their seeding if they qualify for the Super 8s, whether they finish first or second
June
2 United States v Canada (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)
USA won by seven wickets
2 West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)
West Indies won by five wickets
3 Namibia v Oman (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
Match tied - Namibia won super over
3 Sri Lanka v South Africa (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)
South Africa won by six wickets
4 Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)
Afghanistan won by 125 runs
4 England v Scotland (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
No result - match abandoned
4 Netherlands v Nepal (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)
Netherlands won by six wickets
5 India v Ireland (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)
India won by eight wickets
6 Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)
Uganda won by three wickets
6 Australia v Oman (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
Australia won by 39 runs
6 United States v Pakistan (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)
Match tied - USA won super over
6 Namibia v Scotland (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
Scotland won by five wickets
7 Canada v Ireland (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)
Canada won by 12 runs
8 New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)
Afghanistan won by 84 runs
8 Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)
Bangladesh won by two wickets
8 Netherlands v South Africa (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)
South Africa won by four wickets
8 Australia v England (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
Australia won by 36 runs
9 West Indies v Uganda (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)
West Indies won by 134 runs
9 India v Pakistan (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)
India won by six runs
9 Oman v Scotland (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
Scotland won by seven wickets
10 South Africa v Bangladesh (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)
South Africa won by four runs
11 Pakistan v Canada (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)
Pakistan won by seven wickets
12 Sri Lanka v Nepal (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)
No result - match abandoned
12 Australia v Namibia (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
Australia won by nine wickets
12 United States v India (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)
India won by seven wickets
13 West Indies v New Zealand (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)
West Indies won by 13 runs
13 Bangladesh v Netherlands (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent)
Bangladesh won by 25 runs
13 England v Oman (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
England won by eight wickets
14 Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)
Afghanistan won by seve wickets
14 United States v Ireland (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
15 South Africa v Nepal (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent)
Play starts at 00:30 BST
15 New Zealand v Uganda (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
15 India v Canada (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
15 Namibia v England (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
Play starts at 18:00 BST
16 Australia v Scotland (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
16 Pakistan v Ireland (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
17 Bangladesh v Nepal (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent)
Play starts at 00:30 BST
17 Sri Lanka v Netherlands (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
17 New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
18 West Indies v Afghanistan (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
What is the T20 World Cup Super 8s format and how does it work?
The Super 8s take place from 19 to 25 June, with all the games being played in the Caribbean.
It sees eight teams involved, with the top two from the original four groups progressing to make two new groups of four.
The position a side finishes in the group has no bearing on which Super 8s group they end up in, with the International Cricket Council formulating the groups based on seedings in advance.
Each side plays the other three in the group and the top two progress to the semi-finals.
T20 World Cup Super 8s schedule and fixtures
Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan, D2
Group 2: A2, B1, West Indies, South Africa
June
19 A2 v South Africa (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
20 B1 v West Indies (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
20 Afghanistan v India (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
21 Australia v D2 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
21 B1 v South Africa (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
22 A2 v West Indies (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
22 India v D2 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
23 Afghanistan v Australia (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St Vincent)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
23 A2 v B1 (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
24 West Indies v South Africa (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
24 Australia v India (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
25 Afghanistan v D2 (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St Vincent)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
27 First semi-final: TBC v TBC (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)
Play starts at 01:30 BST
27 Second semi-final: TBC v TBC (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
29 Final: TBC v TBC (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
Play starts at 15:30 BST
