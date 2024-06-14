Men's T20 World Cup schedule, fixtures, times & results

Listen to radio commentary on all 55 matches across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, where live text and in-play video clips will be available on selected matches [BBC Sport]

The ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup takes place between 2-29 June in the United States and the West Indies. Here's the full schedule:

Group stage

Group A: Canada, *India (A1), Ireland, *Pakistan (A2), USA

Group B: *Australia (B2), *England (B1), Namibia, Oman, Scotland

Group C: Afghanistan, *New Zealand (C1), Papua New Guinea, Uganda, *West Indies (C2)

Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, *South Africa (D1), *Sri Lanka (D2)

*seeded teams, who will retain their seeding if they qualify for the Super 8s, whether they finish first or second

June

2 United States v Canada (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)

USA won by seven wickets

Report. Scorecard

2 West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

West Indies won by five wickets

Report. Scorecard

3 Namibia v Oman (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Match tied - Namibia won super over

Report. Scorecard

3 Sri Lanka v South Africa (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

South Africa won by six wickets

Report. Scorecard

4 Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

Afghanistan won by 125 runs

Report. Scorecard

4 England v Scotland (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

No result - match abandoned

Report. Scorecard

4 Netherlands v Nepal (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)

Netherlands won by six wickets

Report. Scorecard

5 India v Ireland (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

India won by eight wickets

Report. Scorecard

6 Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

Uganda won by three wickets

Reaction

6 Australia v Oman (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Australia won by 39 runs

Report. Scorecard

6 United States v Pakistan (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)

Match tied - USA won super over

Reaction

6 Namibia v Scotland (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Scotland won by five wickets

Reaction

7 Canada v Ireland (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Canada won by 12 runs

Reaction

8 New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

Afghanistan won by 84 runs

Report. Scorecard

8 Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas)

Bangladesh won by two wickets

Report. Scorecard

8 Netherlands v South Africa (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

South Africa won by four wickets

Report. Scorecard

8 Australia v England (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Australia won by 36 runs

Reaction

9 West Indies v Uganda (Guyana National Stadium, Guyana)

West Indies won by 134 runs

Report. Scorecard

9 India v Pakistan (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

India won by six runs

Reaction

9 Oman v Scotland (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Scotland won by seven wickets

Report. Scorecard

10 South Africa v Bangladesh (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

South Africa won by four runs

Report. Scorecard

11 Pakistan v Canada (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

Pakistan won by seven wickets

Report. Scorecard

12 Sri Lanka v Nepal (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)

No result - match abandoned

Report. Scorecard

12 Australia v Namibia (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Australia won by nine wickets

Report. Scorecard

12 United States v India (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York)

India won by seven wickets

Report. Scorecard

13 West Indies v New Zealand (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

West Indies won by 13 runs

Report. Scorecard

13 Bangladesh v Netherlands (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent)

Bangladesh won by 25 runs

Report. Scorecard

13 England v Oman (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

England won by eight wickets

Report. Scorecard

14 Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Afghanistan won by seve wickets

Report. Scorecard

14 United States v Ireland (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

15 South Africa v Nepal (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent)

Play starts at 00:30 BST

Scorecard

15 New Zealand v Uganda (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

15 India v Canada (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

15 Namibia v England (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 18:00 BST

Scorecard

16 Australia v Scotland (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

16 Pakistan v Ireland (Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

17 Bangladesh v Nepal (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St. Vincent)

Play starts at 00:30 BST

Scorecard

17 Sri Lanka v Netherlands (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

17 New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

18 West Indies v Afghanistan (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

What is the T20 World Cup Super 8s format and how does it work?

The Super 8s take place from 19 to 25 June, with all the games being played in the Caribbean.

It sees eight teams involved, with the top two from the original four groups progressing to make two new groups of four.

The position a side finishes in the group has no bearing on which Super 8s group they end up in, with the International Cricket Council formulating the groups based on seedings in advance.

Each side plays the other three in the group and the top two progress to the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup Super 8s schedule and fixtures

Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan, D2

Group 2: A2, B1, West Indies, South Africa

June

19 A2 v South Africa (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

20 B1 v West Indies (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

20 Afghanistan v India (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

21 Australia v D2 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

21 B1 v South Africa (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

22 A2 v West Indies (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

22 India v D2 (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

23 Afghanistan v Australia (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St Vincent)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

23 A2 v B1 (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

24 West Indies v South Africa (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

24 Australia v India (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

25 Afghanistan v D2 (Arnos Vale Playing Field, St Vincent)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

27 First semi-final: TBC v TBC (Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago)

Play starts at 01:30 BST

Scorecard

27 Second semi-final: TBC v TBC (Providence Stadium, Guyana)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

29 Final: TBC v TBC (Kensington Oval, Barbados)

Play starts at 15:30 BST

Scorecard

