All of the men's golf Olympic medal winners from 2016, 2021, 2024

A gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Golf is back at the Olympics for third successive year and fifth time overall. But as fans know by now, there was a 112-year gap between golf's second and third appearance in the program.

The 1900 Games in Paris medalists were Charles Sands, USA (gold), Walter Rutherford, Great Britain (silver) and David Robertson, Great Britain (bronze) while the women’s medalists were Margaret Abbott, USA (gold), Pauline Whittier, USA (silver) and Daria Pratt, USA (bronze).

In 1904, the Olympic decided that there would not be a women's competition. Instead, they had a men's individual and a men's team competition. The 1904 Games also featured match play.

George Lyon, Canada (golf), H. Chandler Egan, USA (silver) and Burt McKinnie, USA (bronze)/Francis Newton, USA (bronze) won the individual medals in 1904.

Below is a closer look at the men's medalists from the 2016, 2020 Olympics (which kept the 2020 branding but were contested in 2021 due to the global COVID pandemic) and 2024.

2016 gold - Justin Rose, Great Britian

2016 silver - Henrik Stenson, Sweden

2016 bronze - Matt Kuchar, U.S.

2021 gold - Xander Schauffele, U.S.

2021 silver - Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia

2021 bronze - C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei

2024 gold - Scottie Scheffler, U.S.

2024 silver - Tommy Fleetwood, Great Britain

2024 bronze - Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: All of the men's golf Olympic medal winners from 2016, 2021, 2024