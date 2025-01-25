Memphis faces Utah, looks for 6th straight victory

Utah Jazz (10-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-15, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -11.5; over/under is 244

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will attempt to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

The Grizzlies are 16-12 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks fourth in the NBA with 17.3 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.1.

The Jazz have gone 3-25 against Western Conference opponents. Utah gives up 118.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies' 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 111.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 115.3 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies. Luke Kennard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauri Markkanen is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 16.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 124.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 114.0 points, 48.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Cam Spencer: out (thumb), Santi Aldama: day to day (illness), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Jake LaRavia: day to day (back), Ja Morant: day to day (illness), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle).

Jazz: John Collins: out (illness), Johnny Juzang: out (hand), Brice Sensabaugh: day to day (ankle), Cody Williams: out (ankle), Jordan Clarkson: out (plantar ), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press