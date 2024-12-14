Memphis faces Los Angeles on 4-game win streak

Memphis Grizzlies (18-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (13-12, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Lakers have gone 10-7 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-5 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis currently has the league's best offense averaging 122.6 points while shooting 49.0%.

The Lakers average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (13.6). The Grizzlies average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 27.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and two blocks for the Lakers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 101.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 128.5 points, 47.7 rebounds, 32.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: day to day (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), GG Jackson II: out (foot ).

