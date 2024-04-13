Memphis faces Denver, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Denver Nuggets (56-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-54, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup against Denver after losing four games in a row.

The Grizzlies are 14-36 in Western Conference games. Memphis is last in the NBA scoring 45.8 points per game in the paint.

The Nuggets have gone 32-19 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 53.4 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 16.9.

The Grizzlies average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets average 114.7 points per game, 2.0 more than the 112.7 the Grizzlies give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 26 the Nuggets won 128-103 led by 29 points from Jokic, while Lamar Stevens scored 19 points for the Grizzlies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.8 points for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jokic is scoring 26.5 points per game with 12.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Luke Kennard: out (knee), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), John Konchar: out (heel), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Brandon Clarke: out (hand), Lamar Stevens: out (groin), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Desmond Bane: out (back), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Santi Aldama: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (quad), Yuta Watanabe: out (personal).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

