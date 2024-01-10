Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Dead at 78

Only one year older than her son-in-law Donald Trump, Amalija reportedly fell "very ill" in late 2023

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Amalija Knavs, mother of first lady Melania Trump, at the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll

Amalija Knavs, mother of former first lady Melania Trump, died at the age of 78, the former first lady announced on social media Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Trump wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy," the statement continued.

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija.



The news comes after Donald Trump used his New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago to acknowledge his wife's absence from family gatherings during the holiday season, telling the crowd she was attending to her mother.

Sources tell PEOPLE that the former first lady was not at the Trumps' New Year's Eve celebration, with video footage showing that, when the former president spoke to attendees, he announced: "Melania — great first lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering."

Trump, 77, continued: "But she's been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the first lady — we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital — and hopefully they'll be ok. But it's a tough one, it's a very tough one. She knows probably about 95% of the people in this room. We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible.”

Olivier Douliery/ Abaca Press(Sipa via AP Images) Amalija Knavs, Barron Trump, Melania Trump and Donald Trump depart the White House on June 29, 2018

Melania maintained a close relationship with her mother and her father, Viktor Knavs, 79. The Knavses had both been living at Mar-a-Lago in recent years, where the former first lady and the former president also reside.

"[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania and with Barron," a source close to the family told PEOPLE. "They love her. She is unselfish and takes care of the family. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron."

The source added that Barron, in particular, has grown close to Amalija. "There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald."



JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Amalija and Viktor Knavs depart the White House on Nov. 26, 2019

Both Viktor and Amalija were sworn in as U.S. citizens at federal court in New York City in August 2018, during Trump's presidency. Speaking to ABC News at the time, the couple's attorney said the two "have travailed a wonderful journey like most have — millions have — in getting citizenship and waiting the requisite period of time."

The move came amid bitter debate over immigration and in the wake of the Trump administration adopting a “zero-tolerance” policy for unlawful crossings at the U.S. border, in which nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families during a six-week period in April and May of that year.

The couple hail from present-day Slovenia, where Melania was born April 1970, according to the White House Historical Association. Amalija is a former textile worker and Viktor a former car dealer, per the Associated Press.



