Meghan McCain Calls Upcoming ‘Ghost Of John McCain’ Musical ‘Trash’

Meghan McCain was less than thrilled to hear that the new off-Broadway musical comedy based on her late father and former presidential candidate, John McCain, has snagged an official premiere date.

On Tuesday, the former “View” host blasted the project, which is titled “Ghost of John McCain,” on social media after Deadline reported that it will debut at the Soho Playhouse in August.

“This is trash,” Meghan McCain wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Deadline’s article about the project. “Nothing more than a gross cash grab by mediocre desperate people. I hope it bombs.”

Written by Scott Elmegreen and Drew Fornarola, the musical is also produced by a team that includes political strategist Jason Rose and Max Fose, a former campaign consultant for John McCain.

According to a synopsis shown on Soho Playhouse’s website, “Ghost of John McCain” finds the late Arizona senator contemplating “a wonderful afterlife,” only to learn that heaven is inside Trump’s brain, “where a ‘Greek chorus’ of iconic figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Peron, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan and Lindsey Graham, rebel against the president’s relentless demands for affirmation.”

Earlier this year, Meghan McCain claimed she never approved the musical inspired by her father, who passed away in August 2018 at age 81 after battling cancer.

In January, she told Entertainment Weekly in a statement through her representative that the McCain family “has not authorized it nor was aware of” the production and that she “was as surprised as everyone else to see the announcement” about it.

Despite Meghan McCain denouncing the project, its director, Catie Davis, gushed about the “wildly imaginative and quirky musical” to Deadline.

“To build a theatrical world where political figures of past and present are held hostage inside Donald Trump’s brain, and his brain is a musical? What a delightfully fun challenge,” she said in a statement to the outlet. “The writing of ‘Ghost of John McCain’ will have audience members leaning into the twists and turns of this timely, hilarious story.”

Story continues

“Ghost of John McCain” will run from Aug. 27 to Nov. 5.

Related...