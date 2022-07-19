Meghan Markle Recreates Memorable Outfit from Four Years Ago for U.N. Appearance in New York

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Megan, Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a meeting at the Taoiseach during their visit to Ireland

Shutterstock; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's latest fashion inspiration appears to have come from her own closet!

The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband, Prince Harry, on Monday when he gave a speech for Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in New York City. Meghan, 40, wore a black pencil skirt by Givenchy (the same brand behind her wedding dress!) with a matching top with elbow-length sleeves. She accessorized with a Mulberry bag and her go-to pinky ring promoting women's empowerment.

There's a reason this outfit looks so familiar — it's very similar to a look she wore four years ago during a July 2018 visit to Ireland with Harry. When they touched down at the airport, Meghan stepped off the plane in a chic Ireland-inspired green ensemble. Although she opted for black for the N.Y.C. appearance, she appears to be wearing the same skirt and top combo.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Dinner with Friends in New York City

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a meeting at the Taoiseach during their visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

But that wasn't Meghan's only outfit of the day causing royal fans to do a double take. At night, Meghan and Prince Harry got dinner at Locanda Verde in Lower Manhattan. Meghan wore a Gabriela Hearst black strapless jumpsuit with white fold-over trim paired with black heels.

Meghan's chic ensemble was reminiscent of the glamorous gown that her sister-in-law Kate, 40, wore on the red carpet in May to the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London's Leicester Square. The Duchess of Cambridge's floor-length Roland Mouret gown was also black and featured a white off-the-shoulder neckline.

the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan and Prince Harry traveled from their California home to New York, where Harry gave a special address for Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations.

During the speech, Prince Harry spoke about his own passion for Africa since his first visit at age 13 — including how it connected him to two important women in his life: his wife, Meghan, and his mother, Princess Diana.

Story continues

"For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again," the Duke of Sussex, 37, said. "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

Prince Harry

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

During the Big Apple visit on Monday, Meghan also stepped out for lunch with friend and political activist Gloria Steinem.