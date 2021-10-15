Megan Fox revealed her surprising nickname for Machine Gun Kelly

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/NBC - Getty Images

After separating from husband of over a decade Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox has been enjoying a new relationship with musician/actor Machine Gun Kelly. The pair started dating in 2020 after meeting on set of upcoming indie film, Midnight In The Switchgrass.



Since then, it's been a whirlwind of PDA's, sizzling mirror selfies and, erm, astrology? Here's a look back at Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's dating history, starting with the most recent update:

15 October 2021: Megan Fox reveals her surprising nickname for Machine Gun Kelly, and it's probably not something you'd expect.

Sitting down together during an interview with GQ, Megan casually let the nickname slip, and it's got fans pretty confused to say the least. Playing a couple's quiz game with the publication, Megan asked MGK what her hidden talent is, with the singer looking like he might be about to say something NSFW.

In reaction, Megan tells Kelly, "No, Buddha, don't you dare. Don't you dare." The couple didn't expand on the origins of the nickname, but it certainly seems to be what Megan calls MGK rather than his real name Colson.

Megan shared clips from the interview on Instagram, and it seems fans were fairly confused by the revelation, with one simply commenting, "Buddha?"

Check out the rest of Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship so far, from meeting on set to their whirlwind romance...



March 2020: Megan and Kelly meet on the set of the upcoming indie film Midnight In The Switchgrass, which was forced to shut down production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A source told E! News that the co-stars had, "been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down," adding that, "The down time has been good for them... They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.

"It's new and exciting for Megan... She has only been with Brian for many years and this is very different. She's into it."

15 May 2020: The pair are spotted grabbing a takeaway together in Calabasas. MailOnline publish photos of them together and Megan doesn't seem to wearing her wedding ring, driving speculation that she and her husband, Brain Austin Green, may have split.

The next day, Brian posts a cryptic message on Instagram to mark Megan's birthday. He posted an image of a butterfly with the caption, “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

18 May 2020: Brian confirms on his podcast ...with Brian Austin Green that he and Megan had been on a break since December 2019. He also addressed the recent photos of Megan and Kelly together, saying that, "I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him. They’re friends at this point, and from what she’s expressed, he’s a really nice, genuine guy, and I trust her judgment."

He added, "I will always love her, and I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we built is really cool and really special."

The pair have three sons, Noah, 7; Bodhi, 6; and Journey, 3. They began dating in 2004 and split in 2006 before getting married in 2010. Although they filed for divorce in 2015, they reconciled ahead of Journey's birth in 2016.

Brian later added, "I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. She’s been my best friend for 15 years, and I don’t want to lose that."

A source later tells E! News that, "Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while," adding that Megan had separated from Brian Austin Green as they were "taking time apart as a couple," and "she has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about."

20 May 2020: Kelly releases the music video for his single, 'My Bloody Valentine,' starring... You guessed it, Megan Fox. Megan appears in the video as Kelly's domineering girlfriend, even standing on his face at one point. Megan then shared a clip of the video to her Instagram, with the caption, "Bloody Valentine" and a heart emoji. Cute.

15 June 2020: Megan and Kelly's relationship is almost confirmed as the Daily Mail publishes photographs of them holding hands and kissing after a night spent at Mr. Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

Later on in the day, Kelly tweets a lyric from his single, 'Bloody Valentine.'

"I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f*ck." He then added, "life imitated art on that one."

“i’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck”



life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020





16 June 2020: Us Weekly report that Kelly and Megan are officially dating. A source told them, "Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.

"They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection."

Another source told E! News that the pair's relationship is "new and exciting for Megan... She has only been with Brian for many years, and this is very different. She’s into it."

24 June 2020: A rite of passage in any relationship is surely getting matching manicures, right? Kelly shares photos of his and Megan's matching 'Bloody Valentine' inspired manicures on his Instagram Story, via Us Weekly.

17 July 2020: The pair are spotted kissing at Los Angeles International Airport, with The Sun sharing these photos.

22 July 2020: Megan and Kelly give their first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall. Megan recalled her initial thoughts when she discovered Kelly was cast. "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox said, via Entertainment Tonight.



"Because I knew—I could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that.

After a couple of days filming together, Megan said she felt a special connection with Kelly. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

She continued, "I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff. I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

During the podcast, astrologist Susan Miller said that the couple appeared to be destined to get married. Although Megan clarified that the pair weren't engaged, when Susan said Kelly was meant to marry someone who is "happy, or it could be a scholar," he replied, "Yeah, Megan is always really happy."

28 July 2020: The pair are finally official! Kelly posted a photo on his Instagram of black-and-white mirror selfie of the couple sticking their tongues out. He captioned the picture, "waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪"

5 August 2020: This time it was Megan's turn to post a black and white mirror selfie of the pair. She captioned the post, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪"

Not everyone was happy about her post. Her ex posted on Instagram and Twitter a picture of his four sons, including his three with Fox, copying Fox's caption. He wrote, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours," alongside pics of sons Kassius, 18; Noah, 7; Bodhi, 6; and Journey, 4.

Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours pic.twitter.com/eWQwcblhg2 — Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) August 5, 2020

This came days after Brian spoke on the Hollywood Raw podcast about co-parenting with Fox. He said, "I think it's up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids...whether it's a really negative experience for them or it's ok and they feel safe in it and they feel loved...and they feel like, you know, everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. But, it's not bad different, it's just different."

He also added, "I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy for her and for the kids. That's super important."

14 August 2020: Kelly alludes to his relationship with Megan when he appeared on BuzzFeed Celeb's Thirst Tweets. He read a tweet from a fan asking him out on a date. The fan wrote, "Machine Gun Kelly I just wanna let you know am free this Sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free Sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date."

He responded: "I'm locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever."

When another fan wrote, "I would let Machine Gun Kelly suck my toes maybe," Kelly responded: "Like I said, I’m only sucking one pair of toes." Nice.

10 September 2020: Us Weekly reports that Kelly has met Megan's kids. An insider told the publication that, "MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them...Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

The source added that despite Kelly meeting Megan's children, the pair are not in any rush to get engaged. "MGK and Megan aren’t seriously taking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they’re not there yet. It’s too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian included.”

17 September 2020: The couple share another 'Bloody Valentine' related milestone in their relationship: hearing Kelly's single on the radio for the first time.

23 September 2020: Kelly opens up to radio host, Howard Stern, about falling in love with Megan. He told the host, "I didn't know what [true love] was until me and her made eye contact," via E!. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"



He then discussed how he fell in love with Megan after creating his latest album.

"After I made the big chunk of the album [Tickets to My Downfall] I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

25 September 2020: People spotted Megan and Kelly enjoying a date night in Los Angeles. This later involved the couple scaling the roof of The Roxy. Kelly posted photos from the evening, including a media request for info about The Roxy scaling, to Instagram. Just couple things, I guess?

13 October 2020: Another report seems to confirm that Kelly has met Megan's children. A source told People that Kelly "recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious. They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together."

Another source spoke to E! about how the couple is "planning their future together." The insider explained, "They see themselves as soulmates and life partners. They are taking steps every day to build on that. Machine Gun Kelly has met her kids and is becoming a part of their lives. She wanted to make sure it was going in a serious direction and they both feel very strongly that it is."

December 2020: Is marriage on the cards? Maybe. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said that marriage is potentially something that could happen for the pair very soon.

The source said, "MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that's a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling. MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year."

However, the source also added that "Megan doesn't think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn't put a timeline in place and it's not something that really crosses her mind."

February 2021: A source confirms to Entertainment Tonight that Fox isn't quite ready for marriage. "An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together. MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time."

March 2021: The couple had a date night at the UFC 260 event in Las Vegas. And they were in good company, as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seated nearby.

MGK, Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in the house for #UFC260 🙌



(@espnmma) pic.twitter.com/8kdRcCmnnP — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2021

Keep the PDAs coming, guys.

23 May 2021: Megan and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Billboard Music Awards 2021 together, causing a storm on the red carpet in the process. While Kelly wore an open black suit and white shirt, showing off his heavily tattooed torso, Megan opted for a NSFW black Mugler cut-out dress. Kelly had also painted his tongue completely black. How do we know this? Because the pair literally licked each others tongues on the red carpet.

May 26, 2021: Machine Gun Kelly reveals the date that Megan Fox first said 'I love you', and it's much earlier than fans initially thought. While reports first linked then officially in mid-June 2020, Kelly's tweet reveals they were serious a month before that.

"She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today," he wrote.

she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) May 26, 2021

July 1 2021: In an interview on Fox 5 New York, Megan revealed the cute nicknames she has for MGK. "I call him 'cookie', I call him 'buddha', I call him booby,'" she said.

Megan added, "There are lots of names."

Hmmm, we wonder what MGK's nicknames are for Megan?

31 August 2021: MGK took couple's banter to another level after he hilariously called out Megan on Instagram over her phone's screensaver.

ICYMI, Megan posted a series of pics to social media wearing a neon green body suit paired with a double denim co-ord. And, despite carrying a matching green handbag, like most of us Megan was holding her mobile phone in her hand. Here's where the trolling comes in.

If you zoom in closely on the phone, you can just make out the screensaver, which is a pic of MGK. Naturally, he took the opportunity to poke fun at his girlfriend in front of her 13.4 million followers and commented: "I like your lock screen."

We can't wait to see how Megan gets him back for that one.

7 September 2021: Megan took to Instagram to share a pretty huge hint about her and Machine Gun Kelly's sex life, and let's just say it's far from subtle.

Posting a pair of *stunning* mirror selfies in front of the dining table at her current holiday stay, Megan added the caption, "When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things 🥵".

Erm, do we want to know any more?

Megan and Kelly certainly aren't afraid of a bit of PDA, having previously shared some fairly intimate selfies together (including one wearing just towels) so, to be honest, we wouldn't expect anything less from these two.

12 October 2021: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cover British GQ Style together, and give a fairly intense insight into their relationship, as well as the first time they met years ago.

"This weird thing happened," Megan said. "We didn't see each other. I don't remember [his] face. I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, "You smell like weed." He looked down at me and he was like, "I am weed." Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.

"I think we weren't allowed to see each other yet. We weren't supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away.

"It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night. Thank God, [because] what torture had I known [he was] there and I couldn't get to [him]. It was better that I didn't know."

Wow ok there Megan. She added, "This is a very intense relationship. Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn't want to have to know, that we tried to push away. It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other."

MGK then said, "It's ecstasy and agony for sure... I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairytale for no reason."

We have no words.

