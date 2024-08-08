Meet the quarterfinalists at the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills

Adela Cernousek plays her tee shot on the 10th hole during the round of 32 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

TULSA, Okla. — After a grueling Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club, the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur is down to eight vying for the Robert Cox Trophy.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions in the morning gave way to plentiful sunshine and warmth in the afternoon, and the longest day of the championship is in the books.

After Thursday morning's Round of 32, winners were back on the course in the afternoon battling in the Round of 16, and eight golfers punched their ticket into the quarterfinals, which begin Friday.

Among those advancing to the quarterfinals include a 2024 USGA champion, a past Augusta National champion and the 2024 NCAA Division I individual champ.

Here's a look at all eight quarterfinalists at the U.S. Women's Amateur, as well as Friday matchups and TV information.

No. 1 Maria Jose Marin

Maria Jose Marin plays her tee shot on the ninth hole during the round of 32 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Marin stepped to the 16th tee 2 down in her match. No need to fear. The rising sophomore at Arkansas and reigning SEC Freshman of the Year won three straight holes against Florida graduate Maisie Filler, including an incredible bunker shot to a couple inches on the 18th, to take the match 1 up.

Quotable: "I can say that it was an emotional roller coaster because I was on the back nine, I was 3-down going into 10, and that kind of punches you right in the face and keeps your emotions very low. But I was not doing good. I was not hitting really solid. I had a great birdie on 10 and I knew I still had a good chance because on the back nine I think they're the hardest holes and anything can happen."

No. 9 Anna Davis

Another year, another appearance in the quarterfinals for Davis, the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion. She topped another Anna (Morgan) after winning the 15th, 16th and 17th holes for a 3-and-1 triumph.

Quotable: "I knew it was going to be a good match. I haven't played here before, but I hear she's a great player. I hate playing good players, really top-ranked players early in the bracket. But it was good. It was a good match. We both played really well."

No. 13 Adela Cernousek

The 2024 NCAA Division I individual champion from Texas A&M was 1 down heading to the 18th hole and forced the first extra holes match of the week. Cernousek proceeded to top Texas' Lauren Kim from Canada on the 20th hole to advance.

Quotable: "It was actually really hard today to adapt with the wind. I made a lot of mistakes this morning, so I still have a lot of things to learn. But yeah, I'm learning how to play the course every time."

No. 5 Asterisk Talley

Asterisk Talley plays her tee shot on the 10th hole during the round of 32 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Talley's incredible summer continues. With a 7-and-6 victory Thursday afternoon over Angela Hao, she moved to 13-1 in USGA match play events this season. She won the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball and made the championship match of the U.S. Girls' Junior. This week, she's into the quarterfinals.

Quotable: "You've still got to stay patient, let other people make mistakes when they make mistakes. If you just keep getting consistent pars, someone has got to get a bogey in there, and you've just got to keep trying to make birdies and make pars when you can."

No. 18 Kendall Todd

Kendall Todd plays her shot on the 14th hole during the round of 32 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

The rising senior at Arkansas cruised to a 7-and-6 win Thursday afternoon over No. 31 Rocio Tejedo. At 130th in WAGR, she's the lowest-ranked player to advance to the quarterfinals.

Quotable: "I'm playing really well, just came off of a win a couple weeks ago, so I've been playing really well. Game feels really good. I was just staying patient with myself and not expecting -- well, obviously expecting to do well, but just keeping it slow and not getting ahead of myself."

No. 10 Kelly Xu

Kelly Xu plays her shot on the 18th hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Xu, a rising junior at Stanford, took the lead on the first hole against Western Women's Amateur winner Farah O'Keefe, a sophomore at Texas, and never looked back. She cruised to a 4-and-3 victory. After helping the Cardinal win the team title at the NCAA Championship in May, she's looking for another trophy.

Quotable: "Match play still scares me. Match play is such a totally different game. I think taking it shot by shot, and especially on a course like this where you do need to think through everything, that helps keep me grounded and calm."

No. 51 Catherine Rao

Catherine Rao plays her shot on the 18th hole during the round of 32 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Another year, another quarterfinal appearance for Rao, who is into the final eight for the third straight year. This one is perhaps more special, having missed her entire sophomore season at Princeton after a shoulder injury. At No. 51 this week, she's the lowest-seeded player still alive.

Quotable: "Every year I come out here and I try to appreciate being out here every year. I love this event so much. It's so well run. The courses are so incredible. This course is kind of diabolical, but it's in beautiful shape, and it's fun to play."

No. 6 Rianne Malixi

Rianne Mikhaela Malixi plays her tee shot on the 14th hole during the round of 64 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Malixi, from the Philippines, who 19 days ago won the U.S. Girls' Junior for her first USGA victory, is moving onto the quarters at the U.S. Women's Amateur after topping Scarlett Schremmer 3 and 2 in the Round of 16.

Quotable: "Scarlett played well, pretty consistent. I just happened to make putts that mattered the most, and she just happened to make a couple of mistakes in the latter part of the match. I know it's just frustrating for Scarlett to lose that way, but she's a really good player."

Friday matchups

Standard bearer walks behind Todd on the ninth hole during the round of 16 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

No. 1 Maria Jose Marin vs. No. 9 Anna Davis, 2 p.m. ET

No. 5 Asterisk Talley vs. No. 13 Adela Cernousek, 2:15 p.m. ET

No. 10 Kelly Xu vs. No. 18 Kendall Todd, 2:25 p.m. ET

No. 6 Rianne Malixi vs. No. 51 Catherine Rao, 2:35 p.m. ET

TV information

All times ET

Friday, Aug. 9: 3-6 p.m., PeacockSaturday, Aug. 10: 3-6 p.m., Golf ChannelSunday, Aug. 11: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel

