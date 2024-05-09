Meet the nominees for 2023-24 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Player of the Year!

The 2023-24 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns in August with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes in 35 sports awards categories.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2023-24 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Team!

These 25 All-USA Team members will be honored as nominees for national Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed in August during an on-demand broadcast that will feature top athletes in 35 boys and girls sports awards categories — as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Play of the Year, Team of the Year and more!

Athletes were considered based on season-wide performance — with an emphasis on state playoffs and championships — and any other state, regional and/or national recognition. Team performance, including the USA TODAY Super 25, was also considered. Athletes who played less than half of their team's season schedule, or whose team does not compete in a state-sanctioned league with a tournament championship, were not considered this year. Visit the event website for more information on this year's fourth annual event.

And the nominees are ...

2023-24 ALL-USA TODAY HSSA BOYS BASKETBALL:

Ace Bailey, F, McEachern High School (Georgia) — SR

Jalil Bethea, G, Archbishop Wood High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Flory Bidunga, C, Kokomo High School (Indiana) — SR

Annor Boateng, F, Little Rock Central High School (Arkansas) — SR

Cameron Boozer, F, Christopher Columbus High School (Florida) — JR

Carter Bryant, F, Centennial High School (California) — SR

Brayden Burries, G, Eleanor Roosevelt High School (California) — JR

Jacob Cofie, C, Eastside Catholic School (Washington) — SR

VJ Edgecombe, F, Long Island Lutheran High School (New York) — SR

Isaiah Evans, F, North Mecklenburg High School (North Carolina) — SR

Boogie Fland, G, Archbishop Stepinac High School (New York) — SR

Dylan Harper, G, Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) — SR

Darren Harris, G, Paul VI Catholic High School (Virginia) — SR

Gicarri Harris, G, Grayson High School (Georgia) — SR

Morez Johnson, C, Thornton Township High School (Illinois) — SR

Kon Knueppel, F, Wisconsin Lutheran High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Jackson McAndrew, F, Wayzata High School (Minnesota) — SR

Trey McKenney, G, St. Mary's Preparatory School (Michigan) — JR

Mercy Miller, G, Notre Dame High School (California) — SR

Koa Peat, F, Perry High School (Arizona) — JR

Trent Perry, G, Harvard-Westlake School (California) — SR

Travis Perry, G, Lyon County High School (Kentucky) — SR

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Hudson Catholic High School (New Jersey) — SR

Drake Powell, F, Northwood High School (North Carolina) — SR

Cam Scott, G, Lexington High School (South Carolina) — SR

