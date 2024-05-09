Meet the nominees for 2023-24 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Wrestler of the Year!

The 2023-24 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns in August with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes in 35 sports awards categories.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2023-24 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Wrestling Team!

These 25 All-USA Team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Wrestler of the Year. The winner will be revealed in August in a series of announcements that will feature top athletes in 35 boys and girls sports awards categories — as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Play of the Year, Team of the Year and more!

Athletes were considered based on season-wide performance — with an emphasis on state playoffs and championships — and any other state, regional and/or national recognition. Team performance was also considered. Athletes who played less than half of their team's season schedule, or whose team does not compete in a state-sanctioned league with a tournament championship, were not considered this year. Visit the event website for more information on this year's fourth annual awards.

And the nominees are ...

2023-24 ALL-USA TODAY HSSA GIRLS WRESTLING:

Molly Allen, 125, Riverside-Oakdale High School (Iowa) — JR

Carley Ceshker, 140, Badger High School (Wisconsin) — SO

Heather Crull, 106, Northeastern High School (Indiana) — JR

Cadence Diduch, 132, Freeport High School (Illinois) — SR

Anaya Falcon, 105, Walnut High School (California) — SR

Jordyn Fouse, 135, Bishop McCort High School (Pennsylvania) — JR

Piper Fowler, 170, Cleveland High School (Tennessee) — JR

Persaeus Gomez, 130, Pomona High School (Colorado) — SR

Isabella Marie Gonzales, 115, Clovis East High School (California) — JR

Savannah Isaac, 190, Whitmer High School (Ohio) — SR

Audrey Jimenez, 106, Sunnyside High School (Arizona) — SR

Aubre Krazer, 130, Easton Area High School (Pennsylvania) — JR

Violette Lasure, 140, Chestnut Ridge High School (Pennsylvania) — FR

Everest Leydecker, 120, Desert Vista High School (Arizona) — SO

Sabrina Nauss, 190, Brighton High School (Michigan) — SR

Madison Nieuwenhuis, 100, Plainwell High School (Michigan) — SO

Adriana Palumbo, 170, Pleasantville High School (New York) — JR

Isabella Renfro, 190, Seneca High School (Missouri) — SR

Jasmine Robinson, 170, Allen High School (Texas) — SR

Duda Rodrigues, 152, Newport Harbor High School (California) — SR

Naomi Simon, 170, Decorah High School (Iowa) — SR

Gemma Templeman, 235, Rocklin High School (California) — SR

Nebi Tsarni, 152, Watkins Mill High School (Maryland) — SR

Morgan Turner, 105, Bremen High School (Illinois) — SO

Bella Williams, 135, Edmond North High School (Oklahoma) — JR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023-24 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Wrestling