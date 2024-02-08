Meet Mr. 57: Get to know Cristobal Del Solar, the record-setting player who shot a 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour

No matter the tour, sub-60 rounds are usually few and far between in professional golf. Last week Joaquin Niemann fired a 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba. A day later Wyndham Clark shot a 60 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Cristobal Del Solar laughed at those rounds and said hold my scorecard on Thursday. The 30-year-old Chilean made history with a dazzling 13-under 57 during the opening round of the Astara Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Pacos Course at Country Club de Bogata to card the lowest score ever in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. It’s the first time in the history of professional golf that someone has shot 57 on a par-70 layout, and it’s the ninth sub-60 round on the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2019, David Carey shot 11-under 57 on the Alps Tour at the Cervino Open.

If you aren’t familiar with Del Solar, get to know Mr. 57 with some fun facts below.

Florida man by way of Chile

Del Solar was born in Chile but went on to graduate from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in 2012 before he attended Florida State to play on the golf team. He won once in college back in 2017 and was named to the All-ACC Team as a junior. Del Solar now resides in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Had 4 previous pro wins before his KFT triumph

In the early years of his pro career, Del Solar won four times on the PGA Tour Lationoamerica. His first win came at the 2018 Center Open before he added to his tally at the 2019 Puerto Plata Open, 2022 Volvo Golf Championship and 2022 Argentina Classic.

Considered a career in pro tennis before going with golf

Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Del Solar loves tennis, so much so that he considered a career in the sport. His favorite athlete? That’d be Roger Federer. He wants to trade places with the 20-time singles champion for a day to see “what it is like to be the greatest tennis player of all time.”

Golf history is in his blood

Nicole Perrot of Chilie hits a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the 60th U.S. Women’s Open Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club on June 24, 2005 in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Del Solar’s cousin, Nicole Perrot, was the first Chilean-born player to win on the LPGA back in 2005.

Soon-to-be Girl Dad

Del Solar became engaged to his wife, Alexandra, back in 2020 and were married in 2022. The couple have struggled to conceive a child in the years since but received good news back in December of 2023.

“After over a year of trying to conceive with so many disappointments, tears, failed procedures, countless doctor visits, and hundreds of injections… we finally have our miracle baby! And she’s a GIRL! Science is cool. Our bodies are cool,” Alexandra wrote on Instagram. Their baby girl is due in June.

