McNeese visits Agwa and UT Rio Grande Valley

McNeese Cowboys (14-5, 8-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-7, 4-4 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays McNeese after Kwo Agwa scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley's 85-78 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Vaqueros are 8-1 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cowboys are 8-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). McNeese averages 6.6 more points per game (77.5) than UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents (70.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is averaging 12.4 points for the Vaqueros. Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 11 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Joe Charles is averaging 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press