McLaren's Norris wins sprint race at Brazilian Grand Prix to cut gap on overall leader Verstappen

SAO PAULO (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris won Saturday's Formula 1 sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix to cut his deficit to championship leader Max Verstappen.

Red Bull's Verstappen is also under investigation for a potential virtual safety car infringement.

The gap between the two drivers, with four grands prix and a final sprint race to the end of the season, is now 45 points.

Norris started second on the grid and, late into the 24 laps of the sprint race, teammate Oscar Piastri gave way to him.

Verstappen finished third and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who also has a long shot at the title, ended fourth.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. was fifth, with Mercedes' George Russell, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Red Bull's Sergio Perez next best.

Norris appeared to be upset about leader Piastri's pace for most of the sprint race. “I am not sure what I am doing here, mate,” he said on the team radio. “I thought we spoke about this.”

Later, Norris said McLaren had done a good job.

“I am not proud about it but we worked well as a team together so I thank Oscar," Norris said. “Oscar deserved (a win) but we did what we had to do."

Piastri did not elaborate on the McLaren decision. "A great day for the team and a lot of points. We learned a lot for the race tomorrow,” he said.

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press