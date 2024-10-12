McKenna has two-point night as Medicine Hat defeats Brandon 6-1 in WHL action

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Gavin McKenna scored a goal and an assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-1 in Western Hockey League play on Friday night.

Niilopekka Muhonen, Marcus Pacheco, Kadon McCann, Oasiz Wiesblatt and Hunter St. Martin had the other goals for the Tigers.

WARRIORS 4 SILVERTIPS 2

MOOSE JAW - Lynden Lakovic scored twice as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Everett Silvertips.

Brayden Yager and Rilen Kovacevic also tallied for Moose Jaw.

BLADES 2 CHIEFS 1

SASKATOON - Tanner Molendyk knocked in the game-winning goal at 10:35 in the third period as the Blades edged the Chiefs.

Ben Saunderson had the other goal for Saskatoon.

PATS 4 BRONCOS 1

REGINA - Four different players scored for the Regina Pats in a win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Connor Bear, Jaxsin Vaughan, Zach Moore and Tyson Buczkowski tallied for Regina.

GIANTS 4 HURRICANES 3

LETHBRIDGE - Cameron Schmidt had the overtime winner as the Giants edged the Hurricanes.

Tyler Thorpe, Tyson Zimmer and Aaron Obobaifo scored in regulation for Vancouver.

THUNDERBIRDS 3 BLAZERS 1

SEATTLE - Sawyer Mynio scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Kamloops Blazers.

Thunderbirds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff kicked out 41 of 42 shots.

ROCKETS 9 WINTERHAWKS 4

KELOWNA - Tij Iginla had a hat trick to lead the Kelowna Rockets to a rout of the Portland Winterhawks.

Caden Price, Andrew Cristall, Max Graham, Jakub Stancl, Jaxon Kehrig and Hiroki Gojsic had the other goals for Kelowna.

WILD 4 ROYALS 3

VICTORIA - The Wenatchee Wild scored on both of their shootout attempts in a victory over the Victoria Royals.

Luka Shcherbyna, Miles Cooper and Zane Saab tallied in regulation for Wenatchee. The Royals missed both attempts in the shootout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press