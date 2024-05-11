McIlroy remains in contention at Wells Fargo

Rory McIlroy won his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow in 2010 [Getty Images]

Wells Fargo Championship second-round leaderboard

-11 Schauffele (US); -7 McIlroy (NI), Day (Aus); -6 Im (Kor), Moore (US); -5 Morikawa (US)

Selected others: -1 Fleetwood (Eng); E Rose (Eng); +5 Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy kept up his pursuit of a fourth Wells Fargo Championship title with another fine round in Charlotte.

The Northern Ireland player is four shots off leader Xander Schauffele after shooting a bogey-free three-under-par 68 at Quail Hollow.

American Schauffele, who was runner-up last year, carded a four-under 67 to extend his overnight lead by one stroke.

Australia's Jason Day is tied for second alongside McIlroy after also shooting 67.

Play was suspended for an hour because of heavy rain and lightning, after most of the leaders had completed their rounds.

"I probably could have squeezed a couple more shots out of it but overall really pleased with my game - it has felt really under control the last two days," said McIlroy, who won at this venue in 2010, 2015 and 2021.

"I've set myself up for another good go at it this weekend."

England's Tommy Fleetwood improved to one under, with Justin Rose on level par and Matt Fitzpatrick well out of contention on five over.

The second men's major of the year, the US PGA Championship, takes place next week in Valhalla.