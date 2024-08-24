McDaniel offers updates on Beckham, Brewer and other injured Dolphins

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn’t practiced for the Dolphins during training camp because of an undisclosed injury, remains something of a wild card as the Dolphins move closer to the regular season.

Mike McDaniel said late Friday night that he’s hopeful that Beckham will practice in advance of the Dolphins’ Sept. 8 opener against visiting Jacksonville but stopped short of saying that definitely would happen.

“I’m not nervous about it. You hope. But you have to listen to people’s body,” McDaniel said. “..He is optimistic about how it’s developing.”

By league rule, Beckham cannot practice until he is removed from the physically unable to perform list. If he begins the season on PUP, he would be required to miss at least four games.

Meanwhile, McDaniel sounded cautiously optimistic about center Aaron Brewer returning from a hand injury in time for the opener, but suggested that’s not certain.

“Feel pretty good about it, but don’t know concrete,” McDaniel said.

Liam Eichenberg, who has been filling in at center, got the night off Friday. “He’s probably had as good a camp as anybody,” McDaniel said.

The coaches addressed other injuries after Friday’s 24-14 preseason loss in Tampa:

▪ Defensive tackle Brandon Pili, who needed trainer assistance to walk off with a leg injury, is expected to undergo evaluation, but McDaniel didn’t sound overly concerned. He said they had a positive interaction but there was no reason to put him back in the game.

▪ McDaniel said he’s “not nervous” about defensive tackle Benito Jones’ availability for the opener, but couldn’t say for sure if he will be ready.

Jones hasn’t practiced in two weeks with an undisclosed injury.

If healthy, he’s the front-runner to start at nose tackle when Miami uses one alongside Calais Campbell (who can play inside also) and Zach Sieler.

▪ Safety Jevon Holland, who has been sidelined most of the past two weeks with an undisclosed injury, is day to day, McDaniel said, adding that he had a good workout on Friday.

▪ Receiver Erik Ezukanma is “week to week,” according to McDaniel. After a strong second preseason game, Ezukanma was injured in Wednesday’s joint practice with Tampa Bay and is in a walking boot.

The Dolphins can designate two players to return who are placed on IR on Tuesday before rosters are cut to 53. Receiver River Cracraft, who is out with an upper body injury, could be one of them. The other could be Ezukanma, cornerback Cam Smith or linebacker Anthony Walker. Whatever two players are designated to return must sit out at least four games.

An additional six players can be designated to return over the course of the season, as long as they spend at least four games on IR.

▪ Rookie safety Patrick McMorris, who also was injured during Wednesday’s practice, also is “week to week,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins might opt to put McMorris on IR and essentially give him a redshirt year.

▪ Second-year offensive tackle Ryan Hayes was spotted after the game with a walking boot on one of his legs. He was injured during the game.