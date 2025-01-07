McCoy & Van Noy: Ravens’ AFC North Win, Mike Evans’ NFL Record, & Bold Wild Card Predictions

Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' AFC North triumph, Derrick Henry’s record-breaking season, and Lamar Jackson’s MVP-worthy campaign. Plus, Mike Evans extends his streak to 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and the duo makes bold wild-card predictions, including the Commanders vs. Buccaneers showdown. Don’t miss insights on playoff sleepers, team grit, and more!

0:00 - Welcome Back to McCoy & Van Noy!

1:24 - Ravens' AFC North Triumph: Defense Leads the Way

8:02 - Derrick Henry 1,921 rushing yards this season - A career-high and new Ravens single-season record

9:19 - Lamar Jackson's MVP-Worthy Season - 4,000+ passing yards, 40+ TDs, and 800+ rushing yards

12:00 - Kyle Van Noy: Turning Sacks Into Stacks - Career-high 12.5 sacks, 13 TFLs, and a $250K bonus

19:27 - Lions Roar to NFC's Top Seed - Detroit secures the No. 1 seed with physical play and Campbell's playoff-ready culture

28:00 - Broncos Bounce Back to Make the Playoffs - Denver clinches the AFC's final wild-card spot with a win over the Chiefs

32:00 - Mike Evans Makes NFL History - Extends streak to 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons

37:50 - Tell Us How You Really Feel, Gerald - "Falcons stumble, Bucs shin", Commanders' Bucs'ff exit predicted

46:21 - Playoff Picks: Eagles, Ravens, and Wild Card Winners

G Fiume/Getty Images

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts